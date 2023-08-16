New Inverdee cricket pitches opened by Jack Nixon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

New Inverdee cricket pitches opened by Jack Nixon

The Press and Journal's cricket and rugby correspondent cut the ribbon to open the new facilities.

By Callum Law
the opening of the new pitches
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick

A legend of north-east cricket and The Press and Journal has hailed the opening of new cricket pitches at Inverdee.

Jack Nixon, The P&J’s longstanding cricket and rugby correspondent, was given the honour of cutting the ceremonial ribbon on Tuesday evening.

Two new artificial pitches have been laid at Inverdee following work by North East Cricket Scotland (NECS) and Sport Aberdeen, with Aberdeen City Council’s Common Good Fund and the Cricket Scotland Development Trust providing financial support.

Nixon, who is set to retire from his role as a P&J correspondent at the end of the season, said: “This is a big occasion for a sport with already nearly 200 years of history in the north-east.

The opening of the Inverdee cricket pitches, with Jack Nixon cutting the ribbon
Jack Nixon, second from right, cuts the ribbon at Inverdee alongside Mark Pain (community sports manager Sport Aberdeen), left, councillor Mohammad Taqueer Malik, second from left, and Brian Lynas (president of the North East Grades).

“Cricket Scotland, NECS and Aberdeen City Council are all to be congratulated for promoting the initiative.

“I just hope in a 100 years, the same organisations will be celebrating the many runs scored and wickets taken, and that the Press and Journal will be there to record the event.

“It was a great pleasure to declare Inverdee open for the pleasure and enjoyment of generations of cricketers to come.”

Facilities important

NECS president Brian Lynas is keen to continue upgrading the facilities at Inverdee  – with plans for a third pitch and further amenities in the pipeline.

He added: “It’s important to keep trying to improve facilities. Right now we only have the two pitches down.

“Going forward, we’d like to put in a small pavilion and nets which would be beneficial going forward, particularly with the juniors.

“We’ve got a lot of youngsters taking up the game and we want to grow our capacity to help bring through more young players.”

One of the new Inverdee cricket pitches being used
One of the new pitches at Inverdee being used.

Reflecting on Nixon’s contribution to north-east cricket, Lynas said: “From my perspective, Jack has been enormously supportive.

“He’s very knowledgeable about the game. He brings a warmth and humanity to it all.

“Above all he’s got a great love for the game.

“I’ve always found Jack incredibly easy to get on with.

“He’s done the game a great service with his promotion of it and he’ll be sorely missed when he retires.”

More from Other sports

From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Cricket round-up: Miserable weekend for north-east hopefuls
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
David Henderson celebrates victory at Grampian Forest Rally
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham describes second gold of 2023 world championships as 'really special'
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Athletics: Finzean sprinter Kathryn Christie on return to Scottish outdoor championships after EIGHT YEARS…
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Cricket: George Ninan looks to end Stoneywood-Dyce's home drought in battle to stay up
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Elgin Cricket Club welcome locally residing asylum seekers from Afghanistan into selection pool
Bruce McCombie and co-driver Michael Coutts in action in their lime green Ford Focus at the 2022 Grampian Forrest Rally
Bruce McCombie to debut new car at Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Gold number 19 for cycling great Neil Fachie - and he still wants more
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Double golden delight as Neil Fachie and Neah Evans wrap up world wins in…
From left to right: Lisa Watson (North East Grades), Mohammad Taqueer Malik (councillor and grades player), Mark Pain (community sports manager, Sport Aberdeen) Jack Nixon (P&J cricket correspondent), Paul Gray (North East Grades administrator), Brian Lynas (president of North East Cricket Scotland), Alan Burnett (North East Grades trustee) at the opening of the Inverdee pitches. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Cricket: Aberdeenshire ease to victory against city rivals Gordonians

Conversation