Granite City Guerrillas and Buchan Sharks players heading to European dodgeball championships to represent Scotland

Two north-east dodgeball clubs have seen a host of their players selected for Scotland’s European Championships squad.

The Scotland Highlanders dodgeball team will be competing against 19 other countries at the tournament in Osijek, Croatia from October 19-22.

And 14 male and female players have been selected from the Granite City Guerrillas, based in Bridge of Don, and Buchan Sharks, who were founded in Peterhead but now train at Banks o’ Dee Sports Centre in the south of Aberdeen.

Granite City Guerrillas head coach Anthony Aldred serves as national team manager, with Buchan Sharks head coach, Jay Stephen, also doubling up as a coach for Scotland.

The Sharks’ Stephen said: “Although I’m normally looking out for the skilled players from Granite City Guerrillas on court, it is great to see the skill level that we get when they all come together, and I am very excited to see them all perform on the international stage.”

Guerrillas boss Aldred said: “I’m pleased that so many of our players have progressed to play at an international level.”

Scotland’s men were fourth at the 2022 European Championships, with the Highlanders coming eighth in the women’s competition and seventh in the mixed discipline, and Aldred added: “It’s a massive achievement to be playing a sport you love for your country, but ultimately our goal for the Highlanders is to improve on last year’s positions.”