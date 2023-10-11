Granite City Guerrillas and Buchan Sharks players heading to European dodgeball championships to represent Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Granite City Guerrillas and Buchan Sharks players heading to European dodgeball championships to represent Scotland

In total, 14 players from the Guerrillas and Sharks will be with Scotland competing against 19 other countries at the tournament in Osijek, Croatia, later this month.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Players from north-east clubs the Granite City Guerillas and Buchan Sharks are part of the Scottish Highlanders squad heading to the European Championships in Croatia. Image: European Dodgeball.
Two north-east dodgeball clubs have seen a host of their players selected for Scotland’s European Championships squad.

The Scotland Highlanders dodgeball team will be competing against 19 other countries at the tournament in Osijek, Croatia from October 19-22.

And 14 male and female players have been selected from the Granite City Guerrillas, based in Bridge of Don, and Buchan Sharks, who were founded in Peterhead but now train at Banks o’ Dee Sports Centre in the south of Aberdeen.

Granite City Guerrillas head coach Anthony Aldred serves as national team manager, with Buchan Sharks head coach, Jay Stephen, also doubling up as a coach for Scotland.

The Sharks’ Stephen said: “Although I’m normally looking out for the skilled players from Granite City Guerrillas on court, it is great to see the skill level that we get when they all come together, and I am very excited to see them all perform on the international stage.”

Guerrillas boss Aldred said: “I’m pleased that so many of our players have progressed to play at an international level.”

Scotland’s men were fourth at the 2022 European Championships, with the Highlanders coming eighth in the women’s competition and seventh in the mixed discipline, and Aldred added: “It’s a massive achievement to be playing a sport you love for your country, but ultimately our goal for the Highlanders is to improve on last year’s positions.”

