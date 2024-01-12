Snowman Rally could take place in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snowman Rally could take place in October

The rally was cancelled earlier this month but could now take place later this year.

By Danny Law
Driver Jock Armstrong and co-driver Hannah McKillop celebrate their win at the 2023 Snowman Rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Driver Jock Armstrong and co-driver Hannah McKillop celebrate their win at the 2023 Snowman Rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The 2024 Snowman Rally could take place in October.

The event was originally due to take place on March 2 and start the 2024 Scottish Rally Championship season.

The rally was cancelled on January 4 after organisers confirmed they were left in too uncertain a position to proceed due to “late setbacks with the original planned route and proposed changes to the way we engage with the landowners.”

But Highland Car Club have announced plans to stage the rally later in this year.

Celebration time at the 2023 Snowman Rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A statement posted on social media read: “Highland Car Club and the Snowman Rally team are delighted to announce we have provisionally marked Saturday October 19, 2024 to hold this year’s Snowman Rally in place of the originally planned date in March.

“We will be working alongside the Scottish Rally Championship and our other event partnerships throughout the season to work towards achieving this.”

Last year’s event was won by Jock Armstrong of Castle Douglas who claimed his third Snowman Rally triumph alongside co-driver Hannah McKillop.

 

