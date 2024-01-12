The 2024 Snowman Rally could take place in October.

The event was originally due to take place on March 2 and start the 2024 Scottish Rally Championship season.

The rally was cancelled on January 4 after organisers confirmed they were left in too uncertain a position to proceed due to “late setbacks with the original planned route and proposed changes to the way we engage with the landowners.”

But Highland Car Club have announced plans to stage the rally later in this year.

A statement posted on social media read: “Highland Car Club and the Snowman Rally team are delighted to announce we have provisionally marked Saturday October 19, 2024 to hold this year’s Snowman Rally in place of the originally planned date in March.

“We will be working alongside the Scottish Rally Championship and our other event partnerships throughout the season to work towards achieving this.”

Last year’s event was won by Jock Armstrong of Castle Douglas who claimed his third Snowman Rally triumph alongside co-driver Hannah McKillop.