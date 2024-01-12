Snowman Rally could take place in October

But Highland Car Club have announced plans to stage the rally later in this year.
A statement posted on social media read: “Highland Car Club and the Snowman Rally team are delighted to announce we have provisionally marked Saturday October 19, 2024 to hold this year’s Snowman Rally in place of the originally planned date in March.
“We will be working alongside the Scottish Rally Championship and our other event partnerships throughout the season to work towards achieving this.”
Last year’s event was won by Jock Armstrong of Castle Douglas who claimed his third Snowman Rally triumph alongside co-driver Hannah McKillop.