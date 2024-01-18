The best shows heading to Aberdeen theatres and venues in 2024

Aberdeen is in for a year of glittering West End shows, crime-writing thrills, comedy greats and magical classical creations.

Over the next 12 months, a range of feel-good theatre must-sees such as The Wizard of Oz, Life of Pi and Come From Away are arriving in the city as well as Aberdeen’s biggest crime writing festival yet.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, Sharon Burgess, said audiences should be gearing up for a broad range of spectacular shows and events.

She said: “We have so many exciting performances coming up including the Scottish premier of award-winning Life of Pi, our biggest ever Granite Noir Festival in February, with a personal highlight for me being Ben Elton who visits the Music Hall in September.

“Coming off the back of a hugely successful panto season, we are already on sale for this year’s panto, which will be Jack and the Beanstalk.”

Here are 11 exciting events coming to the heart of Aberdeen City.

Life of Pi

For its Scottish premier, the five-star hit show Life of Pi is coming to His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT) from Tuesday January 30 to Saturday February 3. Based on the best-selling book by Yann Martel, the production uses “jaw-dropping” visuals and skilful puppetry to tell the hope-filled story of an epic and trying adventure. A winner of five Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards, the production is not one to miss.

Granite Noir

Aberdeen’s crime writing festival Granite Noir is back with its biggest ever year from February 20 to 25. Whether it is engaging with celebrated actor David Suchet as he talks about becoming Hercule Poirot Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective, dissecting details of a historic Aberdeen true crime in The Anatomy Rooms, listening in to famous crime writer Lisa Jewell or visiting the exhibition on the tattoos of the city’s most notorious criminals, there is certainly no shortage of crime-filled action for all to enjoy.

Scotland Sings Bacharach

Some of Scotland’s greatest singers and musicians, under the musical direction of Stuart Nisbet, are coming together to pay tribute to one of the true greats in 20th Century popular music, composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach. An impressive array of talent will be celebrating his legacy with an evening filled with iconic hits and household favourites and possibly a few surprises on March 1.

Eat the Rich III

For one night only a “post-apocalyptic dreamworld” is coming to the Lemon Tree on March 1. The provocative cabaret Eat the Rich III is back for its third year with a magnificent line-up of cabaret stars and drag artists. This includes host Glasgow’s Latin diva Kiki Rivera, Nikhita Devi, Greyhound and after party with local DJ great Inner Saboteur.

SCO: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto’s personal interpretation of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons promises a fresh and exciting perspective on the beloved composition set alongside rustic Nordic folk tunes from cittern virtuoso Ale Carr. The performance from Scottish Chamber Orchestra is set in the Music Hall on March 9.

RSNO: Benedetti plays Simpson

Scottish-Italian award-winning violinist Nicola Benedetti will be sharing a flamboyant concerto composed specially for her by leading talent Mark Simpson on March 21. Including Shostakovich’s electrifying Fifth Symphony with David Afkham conducting.

BBC SSO – Hough plays Rachmaninov

With chief conductor Ryan Wigglesworth at the helm audiences are in for a night of captivation on April 19 as they are led through Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet Sleeping Beauty and Stravinsky’s The Fairy’s Kiss. Renowned pianist Sir Stephen Hough will also be working his magic on Rachmaninov’s hugely-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

The Wizard of Oz

Coming straight from The London Palladium, the beloved musical The Wizard of Oz is arriving at HMT from July 9 to 13. Starring Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch Of The West, it is promising to be a memorable take on the classic and magical production.

Ben Elton

With society first seeing his hilarity in the 1980’s as host on Saturday Live, comedian and the “undisputed godfather of modern stand-up” Ben Elton is returning with another UK tour with his new show Authentic Stupidity. Ben will be performing in Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Thursday September 5.

Come From Away

Marking another Scottish premier, the winner of four Olivier Awards Come From Away is flying to Aberdeen from September 10 to 14. The smash-hit musical shares the true story of 7,000 passengers who were grounded in Canada during 9/11 and the joyous tale of the small Newfoundland community that welcomed them into their lives and homes.

Jack and the Beanstalk

It is never too early in the year to talk panto fun. This December Jack and the Beanstalk will be gracing the stage in His Majesty’s Theatre for a show filled with music, special effects, magic beans and as always, a lot of laughter.