The best shows heading to Aberdeen theatres and venues in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

The best shows heading to Aberdeen theatres and venues in 2024

From award-winning West End shows, queer cabaret and comedy and everything in between, there is a lot to be excited about in 2024 from Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The Cast of 'Life of Pi' take their opening night bows, New York, USA - 30 Mar 2023
The award-winning Life of Pi West End show is making a Scottish premiere in Aberdeen. Image: Broadway World/Shutterstock
By Lottie Hood

Aberdeen is in for a year of glittering West End shows, crime-writing thrills, comedy greats and magical classical creations.

Over the next 12 months, a range of feel-good theatre must-sees such as The Wizard of Oz, Life of Pi and Come From Away are arriving in the city as well as Aberdeen’s biggest crime writing festival yet.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, Sharon Burgess, said audiences should be gearing up for a broad range of spectacular shows and events.

Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

She said: “We have so many exciting performances coming up including the Scottish premier of award-winning Life of Pi, our biggest ever Granite Noir Festival in February, with a personal highlight for me being Ben Elton who visits the Music Hall in September.

“Coming off the back of a hugely successful panto season, we are already on sale for this year’s panto, which will be Jack and the Beanstalk.”

Here are 11 exciting events coming to the heart of Aberdeen City.

Life of Pi

A poster for Life of Pi, which is one of the shows coming to Aberdeen in 2024
Life of Pi is coming to HMT on January 30. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

For its Scottish premier, the five-star hit show Life of Pi is coming to His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT) from Tuesday January 30 to Saturday February 3. Based on the best-selling book by Yann Martel, the production uses “jaw-dropping” visuals and skilful puppetry to tell the hope-filled story of an epic and trying adventure. A winner of five Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards, the production is not one to miss.

Granite Noir

Lisa Jewell.
Crime writer Lisa Jewell. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Aberdeen’s crime writing festival Granite Noir is back with its biggest ever year from February 20 to 25. Whether it is engaging with celebrated actor David Suchet as he talks about becoming Hercule Poirot Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective, dissecting details of a historic Aberdeen true crime in The Anatomy Rooms, listening in to famous crime writer Lisa Jewell or visiting the exhibition on the tattoos of the city’s most notorious criminals, there is certainly no shortage of crime-filled action for all to enjoy.

Scotland Sings Bacharach

Scotland Sings Bacharach
A night dedicated to composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Some of Scotland’s greatest singers and musicians, under the musical direction of Stuart Nisbet, are coming together to pay tribute to one of the true greats in 20th Century popular music, composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach. An impressive array of talent will be celebrating his legacy with an evening filled with iconic hits and household favourites and possibly a few surprises on March 1.

Eat the Rich III

A poster for Eat the Rich 3 Queer Cabaret, which is one of the shows coming to Aberdeen in 2024
Eat the Rich III is back for its third year. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

For one night only a “post-apocalyptic dreamworld” is coming to the Lemon Tree on March 1. The provocative cabaret Eat the Rich III is back for its third year with a magnificent line-up of cabaret stars and drag artists. This includes host Glasgow’s Latin diva Kiki Rivera, Nikhita Devi, Greyhound and after party with local DJ great Inner Saboteur.

SCO: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra
The Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons arrives at the Music Hall on March 9.

Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto’s personal interpretation of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons promises a fresh and exciting perspective on the beloved composition set alongside rustic Nordic folk tunes from cittern virtuoso Ale Carr. The performance from Scottish Chamber Orchestra is set in the Music Hall on March 9.

RSNO: Benedetti plays Simpson

Violinist and educator Nicola Benedetti playing violin
Grammy winner Violinist Nicola Benedetti. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Scottish-Italian award-winning violinist Nicola Benedetti will be sharing a flamboyant concerto composed specially for her by leading talent Mark Simpson on March 21. Including Shostakovich’s electrifying Fifth Symphony with David Afkham conducting.

BBC SSO – Hough plays Rachmaninov

Hough Rach poster
Sir Stephen Hough will be playing Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

With chief conductor Ryan Wigglesworth at the helm audiences are in for a night of captivation on April 19 as they are led through Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet Sleeping Beauty and Stravinsky’s The Fairy’s Kiss. Renowned pianist Sir Stephen Hough will also be working his magic on Rachmaninov’s hugely-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

The Wizard of Oz

Wizard of Oz poster, which is one of the shows coming to aberdeen in 2024
The famous Strictly Come Dancing Judge Craig Revel Horwood is playing The Wicked Witch Of The West. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Coming straight from The London Palladium, the beloved musical The Wizard of Oz is arriving at HMT from July 9 to 13. Starring Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch Of The West, it is promising to be a memorable take on the classic and magical production.

Ben Elton

Ben Elton at the Music Hall.
Ben Elton at the Music Hall in 2019. Image: Snap Digital

With society first seeing his hilarity in the 1980’s as host on Saturday Live, comedian and the “undisputed godfather of modern stand-up” Ben Elton is returning with another UK tour with his new show Authentic Stupidity. Ben will be performing in Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Thursday September 5.

Come From Away

A poster for Come From Away, which is one of the shows coming to Aberdeen in 2024
Come From Away is based on the real-life events of the 7,000 passengers that were grounded during 9/11.  Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Marking another Scottish premier, the winner of four Olivier Awards Come From Away is flying to Aberdeen from September 10 to 14. The smash-hit musical shares the true story of 7,000 passengers who were grounded in Canada during 9/11 and the joyous tale of the small Newfoundland community that welcomed them into their lives and homes.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk poster
This year’s panto is Jack and the Beanstalk at HMT. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

It is never too early in the year to talk panto fun. This December Jack and the Beanstalk will be gracing the stage in His Majesty’s Theatre for a show filled with music, special effects, magic beans and as always, a lot of laughter.

More from What's On

A kids yoga session is on the agenda. Image: Shutterstock.
5 things to do this weekend: Candlelit concert and kids yoga in Aberdeen
Les Misérables is one of the shows appearing in P&J Live this year.
Check out all the biggest shows coming to P&J Live in 2024
Louis Theroux known for his interviews with controversial figures is coming to Aberdeen. Image: BBC/Freddie Clare
Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen
A roller disco awaits. Image: Shutterstock
5 things to do this weekend: New Year's Ceilidh and Breakfast Club
Spectra festival of light.
Spectra 2024: All you need to know as Aberdeen's festival of light returns for…
Ring in the new year in style. Image: Shutterstock.
5 things to do this weekend: Hogmanay celebrations and exclusive film screening in Skye
Shang-a-lang with the Bay City Rollers. Image: Gemma Laming
5 things to do this weekend: Bay City Rollers in Aberdeen and Inverness candlelit…
The Bon Accord Silver Band are returning for their Christmas Carol Concert. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
5 things to do this weekend: ADHD-AF festive show and Santa's Grotto
Cascada at MacMoray 2023
Cascada returning to Elgin for MacMoray Summer Special after being voted fan favourites
Jurassic Live features the UK's most realistic dinosaurs.
Jurassic Live to stomp back into P&J Live next year

Conversation