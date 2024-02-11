Boxing: Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland looks for May title fight after winning return to ring following injury

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is a man in a hurry to make up for lost time after making a winning return to the ring on Saturday.

The 25-year-old ended an eight-month ring absence due to a shoulder injury with a resounding 80-72 win against Colombian Fernando Mosquera at Ardoe House.

Having cruised to victory against Mosquera, Sutherland now has a title shot in his sights and is already making plans for a return to the Granite City.

Sutherland, who has relocated to London, said: “The next fight is booked in for May 11 at the Beach Ballroom. I’ll be back there ideally for a shot at an international title against a good domestic opponent.

“My management team Kynoch Boxing are working on it right now and have made a couple of offers, so I’m hoping we can have the full event in place and announced in the next couple of weeks.

“I’m home for a couple of weeks and will chill out this week, but I’ll be back at it next weekend ahead of another training camp getting under way on March 4.”

Sutherland grateful for the test

🔥 Fight Night 🔥 It's Showtime for 'Deadly' Dean Sutherland.🥊 Tonight, he's preparing to lay down a marker and set the tone for the rest of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣. Big performance at the Ardoe incoming tonight…⏰️#boxing #kynochboxing #scottishboxing #boxingnews #fightnight pic.twitter.com/oHzAiUBNft — Kynoch Boxing (@KynochBoxing) February 10, 2024

The Aberdonian enjoyed the rigorous test offered by his durable opponent on his return to the ring.

The bout went the distance, but Sutherland was pleased to get the chance to work off the ring rust from his extended break.

He said: “I very nearly had him out of there in the fifth round and he was lucky the ref didn’t stop it.

“I’d say 60 to 70% of refs would have stopped the fight, but he recovered and it meant we went the distance.

“I’m still pleased I was able to show the punching power I’ve got and then go back out and get the full eight rounds in and show the class I’ve got – so there were a lot of positives on the night.

“I’m injury-free, barely a mark on my face, which is always a nice thing.

“My hands are a little sore, but that’s probably a credit to my opponent. It’s all part and parcel of the sacrifice you make in this sport, but to go out there and enjoy myself was important.

“Last year I wasn’t enjoying my fights or training, but now I’ve fully recovered I’ve backed myself.”

A new year brings a fresh start

'Deadly' Dean Dominates🥊 An impressive showing from Dean Sutherland tonight.👏🏼 He controlled the contest throughout and won every round on the scorecard to earn an 80-72 victory.💥 Big year ahead for Dean and it's just getting started.👊#boxing #fightnight pic.twitter.com/2vfzmHArD4 — Kynoch Boxing (@KynochBoxing) February 10, 2024

For Sutherland, 2023 was a frustrating year.

He was left frustrated at struggling through rotator cuff, tendonitis and ligament damage in his shoulder and admits the niggling injuries affected his two performances in the ring.

But having come through unscathed on his comeback, the Aberdonian southpaw is determined to show why he has been tipped for big things.

Sutherland said: “I’m very happy. Having the injury during my two training camps and fights last year, I knew my performances weren’t really up to my standard and the quality I know I’ve got.

“The last one on June 3 was really uncomfortable. I still got the win and the stoppage, which is what everyone remembers, but for me, personally, I had dedicated 12 weeks of my life to prepare for that fight and I wasn’t happy with the standard of my performance.

“But I felt very relaxed on Saturday and really enjoyed myself out there. I feel I’ve put a lot of people back in their place as I know the potential and quality I’ve got.”