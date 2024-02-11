Boxing: Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland looks for May title fight after winning return to ring following injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Boxing: Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland looks for May title fight after winning return to ring following injury

The Aberdeen boxer was a comfortable winner as he ended his eight-month injury absence in style at Ardoe House on Saturday night.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is a man in a hurry to make up for lost time after making a winning return to the ring on Saturday.

The 25-year-old ended an eight-month ring absence due to a shoulder injury with a resounding 80-72 win against Colombian Fernando Mosquera at Ardoe House.

Having cruised to victory against Mosquera, Sutherland now has a title shot in his sights and is already making plans for a return to the Granite City.

Sutherland, who has relocated to London, said: “The next fight is booked in for May 11 at the Beach Ballroom. I’ll be back there ideally for a shot at an international title against a good domestic opponent.

“My management team Kynoch Boxing are working on it right now and have made a couple of offers, so I’m hoping we can have the full event in place and announced in the next couple of weeks.

“I’m home for a couple of weeks and will chill out this week, but I’ll be back at it next weekend ahead of another training camp getting under way on March 4.”

Sutherland grateful for the test

The Aberdonian enjoyed the rigorous test offered by his durable opponent on his return to the ring.

The bout went the distance, but Sutherland was pleased to get the chance to work off the ring rust from his extended break.

He said: “I very nearly had him out of there in the fifth round and he was lucky the ref didn’t stop it.

“I’d say 60 to 70% of refs would have stopped the fight, but he recovered and it meant we went the distance.

“I’m still pleased I was able to show the punching power I’ve got and then go back out and get the full eight rounds in and show the class I’ve got – so there were a lot of positives on the night.

“I’m injury-free, barely a mark on my face, which is always a nice thing.

“My hands are a little sore, but that’s probably a credit to my opponent. It’s all part and parcel of the sacrifice you make in this sport, but to go out there and enjoy myself was important.

“Last year I wasn’t enjoying my fights or training, but now I’ve fully recovered I’ve backed myself.”

A new year brings a fresh start

For Sutherland, 2023 was a frustrating year.

He was left frustrated at struggling through rotator cuff, tendonitis and ligament damage in his shoulder and admits the niggling injuries affected his two performances in the ring.

But having come through unscathed on his comeback, the Aberdonian southpaw is determined to show why he has been tipped for big things.

Sutherland said: “I’m very happy. Having the injury during my two training camps and fights last year, I knew my performances weren’t really up to my standard and the quality I know I’ve got.

“The last one on June 3 was really uncomfortable. I still got the win and the stoppage, which is what everyone remembers, but for me, personally, I had dedicated 12 weeks of my life to prepare for that fight and I wasn’t happy with the standard of my performance.

“But I felt very relaxed on Saturday and really enjoyed myself out there. I feel I’ve put a lot of people back in their place as I know the potential and quality I’ve got.”

More from Other sports

Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets British title shot in 2024 after eight-month injury…
Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster won gold in the curling mixed doubles at the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon
Aberdeen curler Ethan Brewster wins historic mixed doubles gold at Winter Youth Olympics
The Scottish Junior National Squash Championships are being held in Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen set to host Scotland's thriving young squash stars
Arenacross British Championship comes to P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at the Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live?
Ethan Brewster is following in his father Tom's footsteps. Image supplied by British Curling.
Curling: Aberdonian Ethan Brewster hoping to follow in father's footsteps at Winter Youth Olympics
Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson suffered a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson set for comeback from collapsed lung
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Turriff racer Gordie Mutch set for British GT debut in 2024
Track cyclist Neah Evans.
Neah Evans aiming to put 'blips' of last year behind her as cyclist sets…
Do you know any of the Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists?
REVEALED: Full list of Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists
Inverness squash player Alasdair Prott.
Alasdair Prott looking to move closer to goal of breaking into squash top-100

Conversation