Inverness City boxer Adian Williamson looking forward to bigger ‘test’ after landing sixth professional win

The Alness fighter has won all of his professional bouts so far.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness City ABC head coach in the corner with Adian Williamson.
Inverness City ABC head coach in the corner with Adian Williamson.

Lightweight boxer Adian Williamson is relishing the chance to face more difficult opponents after maintaining his 100% professional record.

The Alness puncher, of Inverness City ABC, defeated Brighton’s Mark Butler 40-36 at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen at the weekend.

His opponent went into this north-east bout with just two wins and seven losses, so it was all about just getting the job done without fuss for the Highlander.

That takes his pro record to six wins from six, but former kickboxer Williamson, 20, has Scottish and British titles to in his sights.

For those to come into view, the 20-year-old hopes to take on more capable ring rivals.

He said: “It was a comfortable performance. I didn’t feel there was anything too tough for me. I felt like I handled all four rounds pretty well.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere – it was mobbed, so it was good to hear all the cheers.

“I’m really happy with my progress and I am looking to step up the levels soon and can aim for a title.

“I feel I am progressing in every right, trying new things, but I do feel as if I need a step-up (in opponent), so I can properly test myself.”

‘No slacking’ as boxer eyes Elgin fight

Williamson’s new manager is David McAllister at Northern Sporting Club in Aberdeen, and the fighter’s next bout has been pencilled in for May 4 in Elgin.

Until then, Williamson is keeping the foot on the pedal as he steps up his preparations.

He said: “I will keep training hard. There will be no slacking. I want to make sure I am fitter and ready, so I am ready to go in.”

Inverness City ABC head coach Laurie Redfern, right, with Adian Williamson fresh from his sixth successive pro win in Aberdeen.

Faultless start from Williamson

Inverness City ABC head coach Laurie Redfern, who was in Williamson’s corner, was thrilled by the latest strong display from the fighter.

He said: “Adian won every round, so you can’t get better than that. He boxed really well and it’s six out of six. He’s getting better all the time.”

Meanwhile, Calum Turnbull, 24, is stepping up his preparations for a title rematch against Dylan Arbuckle in Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, on March 21.

Turnbull was defeated by his Newarthill opponent at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness, last October in a thrilling Super Bantamweight showdown, but “Titanium” Turnbull will get a second shot next month.

