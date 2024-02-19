WATCH: 11-year-old Inverness table tennis kids show off rapid skills which got them selected for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: 11-year-old Inverness table tennis kids show off rapid skills which got them selected for Scotland

Alexander Stepney and Lacey Cadden will compete for Scotland this Spring - and demonstrated their impressive table tennis abilities in a video with coach Stephen Gertsen.

By Paul Chalk
Alexander Stepney and Lacey Cadden, who will represent Scotland at the Primary Schools International in Jersey this April. Image: Inverness Table Tennis Club.
Alexander Stepney and Lacey Cadden, who will represent Scotland at the Primary Schools International in Jersey this April. Image: Inverness Table Tennis Club.

Two youngsters from Inverness Table Tennis Club have qualified to represent Scotland at the Primary Schools International held in Jersey from April 5-7.

Only four boys and four girls will compete for Scotland’s teams in the competition – and 11-year-olds Alexander Stepney and Lacey Cadden will be there from the Highland capital club.

Aberdeen’s Dean Robertson was the top boys’ qualifier at the Scottish Primary Schools Championship, with Stepney second, James Huang from Drumchapel third and Murrayfield’s David Clarke fourth.

It was an Aberdeen one-two for the the girls as Kiishi Adekola and Nikko Mo took gold and silver respectively, with Stirlingshire’s Alex Hart third and Drumchapel’s Millie Stakim fourth. Stakim’s withdrawal opened the path for Cadden.

Inverness table tennis coach Stephen Gertsen. 
Inverness table tennis coach Stephen Gertsen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘To have Alexander and Lacey qualify for Scotland is a really big achievement’ for Inverness Table Tennis Club

Head coach Stephen Gertsen is delighted for his Inverness Table Tennis Club duo, who have continued to flourish as part of a growing and competitive group of talented young players.

He said: “To have Alexander and Lacey qualify for Scotland is a really big achievement for our club, It reinforces how much the club is growing.

“They went to Bathgate recently for the Scottish Primary Schools Championships (which also includes some secondary-aged pupils depending when their birthdays fall).

“Two of the three players from our club in Inverness qualified for Jersey to play against schools from Wales, England, Ireland, Isle of Man and Jersey.

“You had to finish in the top four in Bathgate to qualify.

“Alexander finished second (from 27 competitors), so he firmly cemented his place in Jersey.

“He is from Elgin and travels through to Inverness three or four times a week. He is also part of Moray Table Tennis Club, which I also run.

“Lacey actually finished fifth out of 12 players, but a higher-placed player pulled out, so, as first reserve, she moved up on the back of her performance, which is great news.

“It is the first time we’ve had players from this age category representing Scotland, so we’re really pleased.”

Massive improvement within a year

Gertsen says the progress of the pair within the past year has been impressive, as demonstrated in this video:

He said: “A year ago, it was their first-ever tournament and they maybe just won one or two matches.

“Twelve months on, they have qualified, which shows the progress they are making.

“The target was to see how much they could improve and they have qualified – albeit Lacey got just a little bit lucky, but she was the first reserve.”

Hard work well under way for Primary Schools International in Jersey

The head coach stressed, for the duo to hit the heights in Jersey, the hard work is already well under way.

He added: “They are working hard over the next two months to prepare. We will try to put some extra training on for them.

“The English, Irish and Welsh teams will be particularly competitive and strong, so they will have to improve so they are in a good place for April, but it’s all really encouraging.”

