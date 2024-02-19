Jess Broadrick delighted to be back involved with Aberdeen Women after three-month health scare absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jess Broadrick delighted to be back involved with Aberdeen Women after three-month health scare absence

The 19-year-old defender returned to the starting XI against Dundee United on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.

Jess Broadrick is delighted to be back in the fold at Aberdeen Women after a health scare ruled her out for almost three months.

The 19-year-old defender made her first appearance since November 26 in the 4-3 win over Dundee United at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

She was named in the starting XI after getting the all-clear to return to full training and matches on Thursday – only three days before the SWPL clash.

Broadrick had reason to celebrate upon her return to action as the Dons fought back from being 2-0 down after 16 minutes to claim victory in injury time in what proved to be a frantic league encounter.

“I didn’t expect to be straight back in the squad – I’m not going to lie,” said Broadrick. “I had a session during the week and it was just great to be back playing with the girls.

“It has been different watching on. I’m glad I can make an impact on the pitch now and things feel back to normal.

“It was a tough game to come back to, but those are the kind of games I want to be playing in.

“It kind of feels like all my birthdays have come at once. It was a good day all round, getting back playing and getting the three points.”

Aberdeen Women’s Jess Broadrick reflects on period on sidelines

It was a difficult spell on the sidelines for the young defender, who longed to get back doing what she loves.

“I was in and around the training, but the way things were with my health and the concerns, I wasn’t allowed to play until it was all cleared,” said Broadrick.

“I did a number of tests and managed to get the go-ahead on Thursday morning and was back in for real at training at night. It has been a whistle stop tour.

“It has been a massive thing mentally and physically because when you are out for that length of time you have to get back up to speed and you have to do it quickly, especially with me being back in the squad so soon.

“Having that mindset of not giving up and just trying to get on with it was important while I was out.

“There have been highs and lows. At times I never saw the other side (getting back) and that was quite hard for me.

“I have had so much support and have talked with people, so it is not something I have had to go through alone. I’m really thankful for the support network that I have.”

Jess Broadrick in action for Aberdeen Women against Dundee United in the SWPL.
Jess Broadrick in action for Aberdeen Women against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

Now she is back playing, Broadrick hopes to make good progress with her game over the rest of the season.

Aberdeen return to SWPL action following the international break with a clash against reigning champions Glasgow City on March 3.

“I am always so hard on myself,” said Broadrick. “I feel like there are always things I can do better.

“I am not 100% there yet. Fitness-wise, I felt myself flagging towards the end of the Dundee United game, and that might have been because of the fast-paced nature of the second half where we had to get the three goals to complete the comeback and win.

“It will come with time. When you come back from an injury it is different, but with this I have been able to keep myself ticking over, so I don’t feel so far behind that it is out of reach.

“I always just want to push to the next level and get back – or even surpass – where I was before I was out.”

