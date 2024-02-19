Jess Broadrick delighted to be back involved with Aberdeen Women after three-month health scare absence

Jess Broadrick is delighted to be back in the fold at Aberdeen Women after a health scare ruled her out for almost three months.

The 19-year-old defender made her first appearance since November 26 in the 4-3 win over Dundee United at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

She was named in the starting XI after getting the all-clear to return to full training and matches on Thursday – only three days before the SWPL clash.

Broadrick had reason to celebrate upon her return to action as the Dons fought back from being 2-0 down after 16 minutes to claim victory in injury time in what proved to be a frantic league encounter.

“I didn’t expect to be straight back in the squad – I’m not going to lie,” said Broadrick. “I had a session during the week and it was just great to be back playing with the girls.

“It has been different watching on. I’m glad I can make an impact on the pitch now and things feel back to normal.

“It was a tough game to come back to, but those are the kind of games I want to be playing in.

“It kind of feels like all my birthdays have come at once. It was a good day all round, getting back playing and getting the three points.”

Aberdeen Women’s Jess Broadrick reflects on period on sidelines

It was a difficult spell on the sidelines for the young defender, who longed to get back doing what she loves.

“I was in and around the training, but the way things were with my health and the concerns, I wasn’t allowed to play until it was all cleared,” said Broadrick.

“I did a number of tests and managed to get the go-ahead on Thursday morning and was back in for real at training at night. It has been a whistle stop tour.

“It has been a massive thing mentally and physically because when you are out for that length of time you have to get back up to speed and you have to do it quickly, especially with me being back in the squad so soon.

“Having that mindset of not giving up and just trying to get on with it was important while I was out.

“There have been highs and lows. At times I never saw the other side (getting back) and that was quite hard for me.

“I have had so much support and have talked with people, so it is not something I have had to go through alone. I’m really thankful for the support network that I have.”

Now she is back playing, Broadrick hopes to make good progress with her game over the rest of the season.

Aberdeen return to SWPL action following the international break with a clash against reigning champions Glasgow City on March 3.

“I am always so hard on myself,” said Broadrick. “I feel like there are always things I can do better.

“I am not 100% there yet. Fitness-wise, I felt myself flagging towards the end of the Dundee United game, and that might have been because of the fast-paced nature of the second half where we had to get the three goals to complete the comeback and win.

“It will come with time. When you come back from an injury it is different, but with this I have been able to keep myself ticking over, so I don’t feel so far behind that it is out of reach.

“I always just want to push to the next level and get back – or even surpass – where I was before I was out.”