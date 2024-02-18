Huntly’s John Henderson thrilled to be crowned World Seniors Darts champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Huntly’s John Henderson thrilled to be crowned World Seniors Darts champion

The 50-year-old defeated Northern Irishman Colin McGarry 5-0 to claim the title.

By Danny Law
John Henderson claimed victory in the 2024 World Senior Darts Championship at the Circus Tavern, Purfleet. Image: Shutterstock.
John Henderson claimed victory in the 2024 World Senior Darts Championship at the Circus Tavern, Purfleet. Image: Shutterstock.

Huntly’s John Henderson described winning the World Seniors Darts Championship as a career highlight.

The Highlander lived up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite by defeating Northern Irishman Colin McGarry 5-0 in a one-sided final, sealed with a 114 finish in the final leg.

Henderson, who beat Canadian Jim Long in the semi-final 3-0 at the Circus Tavern, earned £30,000 for his victory which he said meant as much to him as his 2021 World Cup of Darts win.

The 50-year-old said: “I always said that winning the World Cup of Darts with Peter Wright was fantastic but this is honestly right up there.

“I maybe rode my luck in some of the games but I think I played well throughout the tournament.

“It was hard to get across the finishing line but I was so happy to get there.

“Any world darts trophy is massive. When I won the World Cup of Darts with Peter it was one of the best things I have ever done.

“This is right up there. It means everything to us players.

“I don’t have a tour card and I’m over that 50 mark so to get this opportunity is absolutely brilliant.”

John Henderson proved unstoppable in the World Seniors Darts Championship final.

Earlier in the day Henderson had defeated Andy Hamilton in the last eight of the competition.

Henderson said: “I’m not used to playing in the afternoon then a break and then another game. It was good to come back and play quite well in the semi-final.

“Jim played well so I don’t think he deserved for it to finish 3-0.”

It is the third year in a row that the tournament has been won by a Scot following Robert Thornton’s victories in 2023 and 2022.

Henderson added: “I hope Robert is watching. That one is for you Robert – we are keeping it north of the border.

“The crowd have been absolutely fantastic. It has been an honour to play in front of them. This win is massive for me.”

Defeated finalist McGarry said: “I was very disappointed my performance in the final. I ran out of steam.

“I know if I had played my game I would have given him a better match. It is my first final but it won’t be my last.”

 

More from Other sports

Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters have won WBC World Championships medals at the Amazing Muay Thai Festival at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok Thailand. Image: Andy Rose.
Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters win WBC World Championship medals in Bangkok - including two…
Inverness City ABC head coach in the corner with Adian Williamson.
Inverness City boxer Adian Williamson looking forward to bigger 'test' after landing sixth professional…
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Boxing: Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland looks for May title fight after winning return to ring…
Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets British title shot in 2024 after eight-month injury…
Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster won gold in the curling mixed doubles at the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon
Aberdeen curler Ethan Brewster wins historic mixed doubles gold at Winter Youth Olympics
The Scottish Junior National Squash Championships are being held in Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen set to host Scotland's thriving young squash stars
Arenacross British Championship comes to P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at the Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live?
Ethan Brewster is following in his father Tom's footsteps. Image supplied by British Curling.
Curling: Aberdonian Ethan Brewster hoping to follow in father's footsteps at Winter Youth Olympics
Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson suffered a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson set for comeback from collapsed lung
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Turriff racer Gordie Mutch set for British GT debut in 2024