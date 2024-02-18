Huntly’s John Henderson thrilled to be crowned World Seniors Darts champion

Huntly’s John Henderson described winning the World Seniors Darts Championship as a career highlight.

The Highlander lived up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite by defeating Northern Irishman Colin McGarry 5-0 in a one-sided final, sealed with a 114 finish in the final leg.

Henderson, who beat Canadian Jim Long in the semi-final 3-0 at the Circus Tavern, earned £30,000 for his victory which he said meant as much to him as his 2021 World Cup of Darts win.

The 50-year-old said: “I always said that winning the World Cup of Darts with Peter Wright was fantastic but this is honestly right up there.

“I maybe rode my luck in some of the games but I think I played well throughout the tournament.

“It was hard to get across the finishing line but I was so happy to get there.

“Any world darts trophy is massive. When I won the World Cup of Darts with Peter it was one of the best things I have ever done.

“This is right up there. It means everything to us players.

“I don’t have a tour card and I’m over that 50 mark so to get this opportunity is absolutely brilliant.”

Earlier in the day Henderson had defeated Andy Hamilton in the last eight of the competition.

Henderson said: “I’m not used to playing in the afternoon then a break and then another game. It was good to come back and play quite well in the semi-final.

“Jim played well so I don’t think he deserved for it to finish 3-0.”

It is the third year in a row that the tournament has been won by a Scot following Robert Thornton’s victories in 2023 and 2022.

Henderson added: “I hope Robert is watching. That one is for you Robert – we are keeping it north of the border.

“The crowd have been absolutely fantastic. It has been an honour to play in front of them. This win is massive for me.”

Defeated finalist McGarry said: “I was very disappointed my performance in the final. I ran out of steam.

“I know if I had played my game I would have given him a better match. It is my first final but it won’t be my last.”