Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists Dons have to cut out the mistakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists Dons have to cut out the mistakes

Defensive disarray against Hibernian denies Dons interim boss Neil Warnock his first league win.

By Paul Third
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie competes with Hibs captain Joe Newell for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie competes with Hibs captain Joe Newell for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists his side has to cut out the defensive mistakes which have left them languishing in the bottom half of the Premiership.

The Dons have scored five goals in the last two league matches but only have two points to show for their efforts.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hibernian, which followed a 3-3 draw with Motherwell in midweek, has left the Dons in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership and still searching for their first league win since returning from the winter break.

Shinnie knows the error-strewn defensive errors have to stop.

He said: “We should have won the game. We were the better team in the first half. They had more of the ball in the second half but in terms of chances we had decent opportunities.

“We need to start winning games. If we can turn these draws into wins we can move up the league but you win games by not conceding, it’s obvious.

“We’re never going to win games with the goals we’re conceding. We’re gifting teams goals and it’s something we need to work on.

“Going forward we’ve been fine. In two games we’ve scored five goals but the problem is we’ve conceded five on the back of that.

“There are very encouraging signs going forward. We’re getting in good areas and scoring good goals but the ones we’re conceding are not good enough.”

‘The manager has put his own stamp on how he wants to play’

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock. Image: SNS

Interim manager Neil Warnock has been trying different personnel and systems in the hope of finding a winning formula since replacing Barry Robson in the Dons dugout.

Shinnie believes the players are responding to their new manager but believes Warnock needs time to get his ideas across.

The Dons captain said: “He tells you exactly how it is, he doesn’t sugar coat anything.

“It’s not as if Barry lost the dressing room. Everyone was playing for him.

“But the manger has put his own stamp on how he wants to play. The other night we played a five which didn’t work. Today we went back to a four as he is clearly trying to work things out.

“It’s been tough. Drawing at home with Dundee, Motherwell and now Hibs. The goals we’re conceding are frustrating but we will take the point and move on.”

Shinnie believes Aberdeen should have had a penalty in Hibernian game

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski collides with Hibernian's David Marshall at Pittodrie.
Bojan Miovski collides with Hibernian’s David Marshall at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

There was a sense of frustration at the goals conceded on Saturday with Kelle Roos’ poor kick out leading to Hibernian’s opening goal before Nicky Devlin and Jamie McGrath struck to put the Dons ahead.

However, a mistake from Devlin gifted Hibernian an equaliser before the Dons were left aggrieved at not being awarded a penalty following a clash between Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall and Dons striker Bojan Miovski.

Shinnie was in little doubt a spot kick should have been awarded.

He said: “We had moments going forward and on another day we could have had a penalty when Bojan was punched in the face.

“I felt it was a penalty.

“Bojan heads the ball first and then is punched in the face. It’s not intentional and there’s no malice.

“I hate going back on things but I won a ball and followed through and got a four-game ban.

“Bojan is down injured so they probably did check it at length. They obviously felt it was okay but I felt looking at it that it was a penalty.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women celebrate after completing the comeback in a 4-3 win against Dundee United in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hails 'great character' after Dons come from behind to…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium, on February 17, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock brands Dons defending as Sunday league level
3
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie competes with Hibs captain Joe Newell for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on Junior Hoilett fitness, Nick Montgomery reunion and Shayden Morris…
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie competes with Hibs captain Joe Newell for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Angus MacDonald's lack of game time for Aberdeen this season remains puzzling
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster wants SWPL split to mirror men's Premiership
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie competes with Hibs captain Joe Newell for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Connor Barron's full focus on Aberdeen after Swansea City deadline day drama
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie competes with Hibs captain Joe Newell for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen recall defender Blair McKenzie from loan stint at Elgin City
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie competes with Hibs captain Joe Newell for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'When the gaffer calls you can't say no': Junior Hoilett jumped at the chance…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Kilmarnock's Liam Donnelly in action in Killie's 1-0 win at Pittodrie in December.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Scottish Cup date and kick-off time confirmed
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie competes with Hibs captain Joe Newell for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: An admirable point in the circumstances but Aberdeen should be beating Motherwell

Conversation