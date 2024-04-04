Stornoway’s Kara Hanlon turns attention to securing Paris spot after claiming gold at British Swimming Championships

Stornoway’s Kara Hanlon claimed gold with a personal best in the women’s 200m breaststroke at the Speedo Aquatics GB Swimming Championships.

Hanlon finished with a time of 2:24.59 after trailing Angharad Evans by 0.67 seconds at the final turn, which was enough for her to claim victory at London Aquatics Centre.

Although she recorded a personal best, Hanlon was still short of the 2:23.04 required to meet GB’s Olympic qualifying standard.

In an interview with Scottish Swimming, Hanlon said: “I saw her (Angharad) at the corner of my eye and I just tried not to panic.

Taking control of the race in the final length, Kara Hanlon takes the Women's 200m Breaststroke British crown in a new lifetime best.

“I knew someone was going to go out really fast, and it was going to be one of those girls because they’re all really quick. I just stuck to my own race and came back strong in that last 100.”

Hanlon will have another chance to book a place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris however, when she competes in the women’s 100m breaststroke on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who is now based in Edinburgh, is the two-time defending champion of the event.

Hanlon is aiming to become the first swimmer from the Western Isles to compete at an Olympic Games. She represented Team Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She added: “The 100 has always been my favourite it’s the one that’s suits me best in terms of my stroke.

"I knew I just had to stick to my race plan" We spoke to Kara Hanlon after a composed 200m Breaststroke performance saw her become a British Champion once again.

“I’m just going to give it my all on Sunday and I’m grateful to be here. It’s amazing to have the opportunity so I’m hoping to do a good time on Sunday.

“It’s a hard ask out here trying to post best times to make the nomination times. I’ve got a few days rest, to re-focus and come back stronger.”

Silver for Beeley in men’s 200m butterfly

Banchory’s Tom Beeley also medalled, after claiming silver in the men’s 200m butterfly final with a time of 1:59.65.

Beeley was disappointed with the outcome however, adding: “It just didn’t feel good from the start.

“I know or at least I believe that I’m capable of a lot more, or should be capable of a lot more. The times I’m doing in training have showed that.

“Everything was looking good today, even in the warm up before the final, so I just don’t know what happened. But sometimes that’s the way in sport.

“I will aim to bounce back; the 100 fly has always been a bit of a struggle, but I’ve nothing to lose now, there’s no pressure.”

Stonehaven’s Dean Fearn claimed gold in the junior men’s 100m backstroke final, lowering his own British age group record to 56.10.