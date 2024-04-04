Stornoway’s Kara Hanlon turns attention to securing Paris spot after claiming gold at British Swimming Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stornoway’s Kara Hanlon turns attention to securing Paris spot after claiming gold at British Swimming Championships

Hanlon narrowly missed out on GB's Olympic qualifying standard, but has another chance in Sunday's 100m breaststroke final.

By Andy Skinner
Kara Hanlon at a Scottish Swimming training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village. Photo by Kath Flannery
Kara Hanlon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Stornoway’s Kara Hanlon claimed gold with a personal best in the women’s 200m breaststroke at the Speedo Aquatics GB Swimming Championships.

Hanlon finished with a time of 2:24.59 after trailing Angharad Evans by 0.67 seconds at the final turn, which was enough for her to claim victory at London Aquatics Centre.

Although she recorded a personal best, Hanlon was still short of the 2:23.04 required to meet GB’s Olympic qualifying standard.

In an interview with Scottish Swimming, Hanlon said: “I saw her (Angharad) at the corner of my eye and I just tried not to panic.

“I knew someone was going to go out really fast, and it was going to be one of those girls because they’re all really quick. I just stuck to my own race and came back strong in that last 100.”

Hanlon will have another chance to book a place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris however, when she competes in the women’s 100m breaststroke on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who is now based in Edinburgh, is the two-time defending champion of the event.

Hanlon is aiming to become the first swimmer from the Western Isles to compete at an Olympic Games. She represented Team Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She added: “The 100 has always been my favourite it’s the one that’s suits me best in terms of my stroke.

“I’m just going to give it my all on Sunday and I’m grateful to be here. It’s amazing to have the opportunity so I’m hoping to do a good time on Sunday.

“It’s a hard ask out here trying to post best times to make the nomination times. I’ve got a few days rest, to re-focus and come back stronger.”

Silver for Beeley in men’s 200m butterfly

Banchory’s Tom Beeley also medalled, after claiming silver in the men’s 200m butterfly final with a time of 1:59.65.

Beeley was disappointed with the outcome however, adding: “It just didn’t feel good from the start.

Tom Beeley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I know or at least I believe that I’m capable of a lot more, or should be capable of a lot more. The times I’m doing in training have showed that.

“Everything was looking good today, even in the warm up before the final, so I just don’t know what happened. But sometimes that’s the way in sport.

“I will aim to bounce back; the 100 fly has always been a bit of a struggle, but I’ve nothing to lose now, there’s no pressure.”

Stonehaven’s Dean Fearn claimed gold in the junior men’s 100m backstroke final, lowering his own British age group record to 56.10.

