Runners pulling double duty at Run Garioch – all you need to know

Aaron Odentz and Caleb McGuire will go head-to-head in the 5k and 10k races in Inverurie on Sunday.

By Paul Third
Aaron Odentz hopes to repeat his feat of winning both the 5k and 10k races at Run Garioch this weekend. Image: DC Thomson
Aaron Odentz hopes to repeat his feat of winning both the 5k and 10k races at Run Garioch this weekend. Image: DC Thomson

Aaron Odentz and Caleb McGuire are chasing a dream double after entering both the 5k and 10k races for the 2024 edition of Run Garioch on Sunday.

Odentz pulled off the double in 2022 by winning both races and is hoping history will repeat itself after entering both events

McGuire, who claimed victory in the men’s 5k last year after finishing runner-up to Odentz in 2022, hopes he can emulate Odentz’s feat from two years ago after also signing up for double duty.

But with both the 5k and 10k races sold out early, the duo face stiff competition in their races.

Kyle Gibson, who finished third last year in the 5k, and 2019 5k winner Jordan Chapman are among a strong field looking to claim victory in Inverurie.

Last year’s women’s 10k winner Kelly Vine-Jones, is competing in the 5k this weekend. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

In the women’s race Kelly Vine-Jones, winner of last year’s 10k, is the woman to beat after entering the shorter distance this time round.

Christine Appel, race support manager for Run Garioch, said: “The top prize is literally quite tasty this year with £100 cash and a year’s supply of Mackie’s ice cream and chocolate up for grabs for fastest male and female.

“The same prize is also on offer for the fastest junior runner (aged 12-17), both male and female.”

Gauld aims to reclaim women’s 10k title

Nicola Gauld, a serial winner of the women’s 10k and the only woman to win the race outright, is back for another tilt at the title after finishing runner-up to Vine-Jones last year.

In the half marathon, Tom Roche, a previous winner at 10k, is expected to mount a strong challenge, while chairman of Garioch Road Runners Rory Brand has also been in good form.

Kenny O’Neill, also a Garioch Road Runner, is also expected to be a strong challenger for a local winner.

Race director Graham Morrison said: “Run Garioch has come a long way since its humble beginnings as the Garioch 10k in 2005.

“Back then we had one race, one sponsor and 400 finishers.

“On Sunday, we will have six races, four main sponsors, seven amenity sponsors, dozens of local patrons and over 2,100 runners.

“Since that first race, we estimate we’ve had over 20,000 finishers cross the finish line at Garioch Sports Centre.”

Run Garioch’s charity partners for this year are Clan Cancer Support, Friends of ANCHOR, Friends of the Neuro Ward, Community Integrated Care, CHAS and AberNecessities.

Run Garioch timetable

9.15am – Mackie’s 5k (followed by prizegiving at 9.45am)

10.15am – McWilliam Lippe Half Marathon (followed by prizegiving at 12.45pm)

10.30am – Dandara 10k (followed by prizegiving at 12.15pm)

1pm-2pm – CP&Co Junior Run (followed by prizegiving at 2.45pm)

