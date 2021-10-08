Aberdeen Grammar desperate for change of luck after injury-hit start to Premiership season

When it rains, it pours just now for Aberdeen Grammar and that is not just because the midweek weather forced Tuesday’s training to be shelved.

The search for their first win of the season, allied with an ever-increasing injury list, has left Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor hoping for a change in fortunes.

Their absentees run into double-figures, with two more going down this week. Matthew Emmison has torn his meniscus and will be out for up to eight weeks, while Scott Renfrew’s concussion will see him sidelined for three.

A bruising encounter against Borders side Hawick is probably the last thing this Grammar side needs at the moment, but O’Connor remains positive.

He said: “It’s really putting a strain on our forwards and I think we’re up to 13 or 14 injured players at the moment. It’s been a funny old season and it’s been difficult to get any continuity in training or games because of the amount of injuries.

“We’re digging deep into our reserves at the moment and most of the injured players are still on the physio table. I think the closest ones will be Bryn Perrott and Mark New, as they were injured fairly early in the season.

“But we just have to wait on bodies healing and do the best we can in the meantime.

“Hawick will be really physical and we know how they play. We’ve played them a number of times. We’ve got to match up to that physical element, which will be difficult as we’ve got some broken bodies.”

Grammar have lost four straight to start the new campaign, after seeing their first game of the season against Edinburgh Accies postponed due to Covid.

The defeat to Musselburgh last weekend left a sombre mood on the journey back to Aberdeen, as Grammar try to make the best of a bad situation and piece together an upturn in form.

“The guys that have filled in new positions have done a cracking job,” O’Connor added. “It’s difficult to learn new positions as you go and at some point, it will come good. Hopefully that’s the case on Saturday.

“The attitude in the squad is still really good. The boys were out running in the rain on Tuesday night (when training was cancelled) – I’ve got no problems with the attitude or spirit of the players.

“They’re a good bunch and it would be nice to get off the zero wins and hopefully that comes sooner rather than later.

“All it takes is one win. Confidence can build and all we need is that first win and things will be looking up.”