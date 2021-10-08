Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Grammar desperate for change of luck after injury-hit start to Premiership season

By Jamie Durent
October 8, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.

When it rains, it pours just now for Aberdeen Grammar and that is not just because the midweek weather forced Tuesday’s training to be shelved.

The search for their first win of the season, allied with an ever-increasing injury list, has left Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor hoping for a change in fortunes.

Their absentees run into double-figures, with two more going down this week. Matthew Emmison has torn his meniscus and will be out for up to eight weeks, while Scott Renfrew’s concussion will see him sidelined for three.

A bruising encounter against Borders side Hawick is probably the last thing this Grammar side needs at the moment, but O’Connor remains positive.

He said: “It’s really putting a strain on our forwards and I think we’re up to 13 or 14 injured players at the moment. It’s been a funny old season and it’s been difficult to get any continuity in training or games because of the amount of injuries.

Aberdeen Grammar's Mark New.
Aberdeen Grammar's Mark New.

“We’re digging deep into our reserves at the moment and most of the injured players are still on the physio table. I think the closest ones will be Bryn Perrott and Mark New, as they were injured fairly early in the season.

“But we just have to wait on bodies healing and do the best we can in the meantime.

“Hawick will be really physical and we know how they play. We’ve played them a number of times. We’ve got to match up to that physical element, which will be difficult as we’ve got some broken bodies.”

Grammar have lost four straight to start the new campaign, after seeing their first game of the season against Edinburgh Accies postponed due to Covid.

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.

The defeat to Musselburgh last weekend left a sombre mood on the journey back to Aberdeen, as Grammar try to make the best of a bad situation and piece together an upturn in form.

“The guys that have filled in new positions have done a cracking job,” O’Connor added. “It’s difficult to learn new positions as you go and at some point, it will come good. Hopefully that’s the case on Saturday.

“The attitude in the squad is still really good. The boys were out running in the rain on Tuesday night (when training was cancelled) – I’ve got no problems with the attitude or spirit of the players.

“They’re a good bunch and it would be nice to get off the zero wins and hopefully that comes sooner rather than later.

“All it takes is one win. Confidence can build and all we need is that first win and things will be looking up.”

