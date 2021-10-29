Promotion favourites Orkney expect Ellon to prove a tough test at The Meadows

Orkney, the firm favourites for promotion from Caley Division 1, will travel to the Meadows tomorrow to take on Ellon.

The Aberdeenshire side, like the islanders, were one of the aspiring teams in the Caley Leagues in the 1990s.

At the time, both were making their way towards the national set up, even meeting in a play-off at the neutral venue of RAF Lossiemouth in 1998, won by Ellon, who went on to reach the premierships, winning six successive promotions along the way.

Orkney then followed them along the same route, but did not make the premierships.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd was aware of the history of the fixture, but said: “There’s a great friendship enjoyed between the two clubs, but history goes out the window as we both battle to get back to National League 3. It’s another test of our ambitions.”

Ellon, who are points seven behind Orkney in fourth and have played a game more, must win if they are to keep themselves in the title race.

Caithness looking to make gains

In the meantime, Caithness will bid to keep their prospects alive at home to the equally ambitious Dunfermline, but like Ellon have to start making inroads into the Orkney lead.

In Caley 2 North, leaders 2nd Highland host Ross Sutherland, while second-placed Moray are back in action at Stonehaven after a three-week break, keen to close the two-point gap on Highland with a win against Mackie FPs.

Cameron Hughes, the Moray player-coach, said: “We are desperate to get playing again, especially as our progress has been hindered by clubs unable to field teams. It’s most frustrating, but we have trained hard, and still fancy our chances to top the division.”

Match of the day?

The game of the day in the Caley leagues could be in Inverness where 3rd Highland, who have only played two games – both ending in wins for the Canal Park side – meet leaders Dyce, who are nine points clear of second-placed 2nd Caithness but vulnerable to the threat of Highland, whose three senior teams are all playing well.