Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar’s search for a win continues

Aberdeen Grammar slumped to their eighth consecutive defeat of the season, leaving them needing a major change in fortunes in the next four weeks when they have four games at Rubislaw due to the reorganisation of postponed fixtures, including two affected by Covid.

Captain Tom Aplin was optimistic after the 28-7 reverse at Raeburn Place where Edinburgh Accies were 14-7 up with 12 minutes remaining, only for the home side to score two late tries to secure fourth place in the Premiership.

Aplin said: “It was one of the days in which we created opportunities but it was the little things which let us down, including turnovers and a knock on at at key moment.

“I firmly believe at least two of our four upcoming games are winnable, especially as they are at home. We are also likely to have a number of players coming back from injury.”

Once again, Grammar were bedevilled by injury, this time to front rower Callum Reddish who came off with a calf injury to be replaced by Liam Buchan who proved to be a more than capable substitute, scoring Grammar’s only try of the game in the second half.

Grammar indiscipline did not help their cause.

In particular flanker Greig Ryan picked up a yellow card, earning him 10 minutes in the sin bin for killing the ball in a dangerous Accies move in the first half in which the Edinburgh side won 14-0.

Grammar were quickly into their stride in the second period, grabbing an early try, attributed to Buchan after the ball had gone through a number of phases, and with Aplin adding the conversion, the Rubislaw side were back in the game, but unable to capitalise as Accies finished the stronger.

The two late tries giving them a precious bonus point and a great chance of a play off place at the end of the season.

Grammar head coach, Ali O’Connor said: “We were still in the game late on but made too many errors but all credit to Accies who deserved the win.

“We can now look forward to home comforts for the next four weeks against Edinburgh Accies again, GHA, Glasgow Hawks and Marr. We have four weeks in which to save our season. I certainly can’t fault the guys for effort, that’s for sure.”

Gordonians beaten on the road

In the meantime, Gordonians were finding the going tough in their National League League 2 game at Preston Lodge where they lost out 17-5 in a hard battle up front but once again proved they are learning all the time, according to player/ president Matthew Brechin.

He said: “National League 2 is proving to be a difficult place in which to operate and while we are progressing we need to turn the positives into wins.”

Gordonians made a major contribution to the game, scoring arguably the best try of the game when front rower Tom Williams linked with Danny Usugo to send his captain in for their only score of the game against the three tries scored by the East Lothian side.

As a consequence of Kirkcaldy beating Whitecraigs 44-5 it means the Countesswells side have now dropped into the relegation area.

Their next game is not until Saturday November 27 when they are at home to Newton Stewart.