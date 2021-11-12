Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Mixed reaction from Caley sides to enforced break

By Jack Nixon
November 12, 2021, 6:00 am
The Caley leagues take a break this week with Scotland in action at Murrayfield.
Caledonian clubs take a break this Saturday, giving coaches and players the opportunity to watch the national team play world champions South Africa at Murrayfield, while assessing the progress, or otherwise, of their own team.

But having an enforced break has brought a mixed reaction from clubs who while appreciating a chance to watch Scotland in action, are keen to keep the momentum going at their own club.

Cameron Hughes, player-coach at Moray, said: “The lads enjoy their day out at Murrayfield which is fine, but as we are top of Caley 2 North, I would be happier about pushing on with our objective of getting promotion to the top Caley league, especially as the weather is usually pretty good at this time of year.

“On the other hand, if we play every week, the league would be finished by Christmas, giving us too much time on our hands. It’s a complex issue.”

For Orkney, the leaders of Caley Division 1, getting the season finished is a high priority, particularly given their massive commitment to travelling in the winter months.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd said: “Successfully completing our fixtures as soon as possible is our target, and returning to the national leagues in the process.”

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire will be keen to get their key games against Moray and 2nd Highland played and won in December according to head coach Charlie Catto.

He said: “The sooner we get back to retaining our hard earned momentum, the better.”

The four North Caledonian leagues have the additional problem of having odd numbers in each division which means at least one team is out of action in any given week.

