Highland do not want to put players and families at risk – says head coach Davie Carson

Davie Carson says the protection of players from Covid-19 must come first after Highland’s National 1 fixture against Boroughmuir was postponed.

A rise in Covid-19 numbers across the country prompted Scottish Rugby Union to give clubs the option to postpone fixtures scheduled for this weekend, with no penalty imposed on any team.

That has led to the call-off of Saturday’s visit of the Borders outfit to Canal Park.

Although it was Boroughmuir who instigated the postponement, Carson says Highland were fully supportive of the move.

Carson confirmed personnel at the Inverness club are currently in isolation due to positive tests within their households.

The Highland head coach is determined to prioritise the safety of his players, insisting the club will also take caution over the following weekend’s trip to Dundee.

He said: “Boroughmuir pulled out after the SRU statement came out.

“We expected that and are quite happy with it to be honest.

“It was our home game so there was no issue with sitting on a bus for seven hours which it was for them. It has been pulled, and quite rightly so.

“I think next week should go the same way.

“We have done really well to get to Christmas with near enough all fixtures complete.

“It’s an amateur sport, it’s not the be-all and end-all. As far as me and the club are concerned, let’s not put players and their families at risk.

“We have a few at the club who are isolating, as families have got it.

“It’s important for the self-employed players. If they have to isolate because they have played rugby, it affects their income which is not fair. It’s not what it’s about.”

Carson confident fixtures can be accommodated

Highland were due to return from the winter break against Boroughmuir, having last played in their 36-26 defeat to Heriot’s Blues on December 11.

Carson has no concerns over a fixture backlog, adding: “We have got three or four weeks in April. We have played as late as that before.

“I believe the away Six Nations games are standby Saturdays as well, so there is plenty opportunity.

“I think some of the Border clubs are worried about April because that would affect their sevens circuit. Some of the public school clubs also tend to lose their pitches around then for cricket.

“I would say that’s just tough as the players are more important than anything else. We have to look after them and not worry about income or hospitality days or anything like that just now.

“When it’s safe to go back, we will go back.”

Carson confirmed Highland will continue to train, but will tailor their sessions to incorporate physical distancing.

He added: “We will just go back to doing a lot of fitness stuff as we have done in previous Covid times.

“It means we can keep them all separated, but we can keep the boys running.”