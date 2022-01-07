Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Orkney bidding to move clear at the top of Caley Division 1

By Jack Nixon
January 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Most of the games in the Caley leagues have been called off this weekend.
Most of the games in the Caley leagues have been called off this weekend.

While most clubs have taken advantage of Scottish Rugby’s offer of a voluntary break tomorrow, there are two games scheduled to go ahead in the Caledonian Leagues.

The most significant being the top of the table clash in Caley Division 1 between leaders Orkney and second placed Dunfermline at the McKane Park where a win for the islanders would take them six points clear of the Fifers with two games in hand.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd isn’t taking anything for granted, despite his team running out 25-9 winners when the two met on league business in September in Kirkwall.

He said: “Dunfermline are a big but mobile side who pushed us all the way and will no doubt be much better at home.

“But we’re ready for the challenge and have put in some good training sessions this week for what is a vital game.”

Aberdeen Grammar, Highland and Gordonians opt to postpone weekend fixtures due to rising Covid numbers

The other game to survive is the vital promotion game at Canal Park in Caley 2 North where 2nd Highland meet Moray.

The home team cannot be promoted by virtue of having a team in a higher league but can put a spoke in the wheel of Moray’s chances, while opening up the way for Aberdeenshire, who are currently top of the division but have played two more games than their two opponents.

Cameron Hughes, the Moray player coach, said: “It’s a huge game but a great opportunity for us. It’s sure to be a close game. The last two meetings have ended in draws.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]