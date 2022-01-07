Rugby: Orkney bidding to move clear at the top of Caley Division 1

While most clubs have taken advantage of Scottish Rugby’s offer of a voluntary break tomorrow, there are two games scheduled to go ahead in the Caledonian Leagues.

The most significant being the top of the table clash in Caley Division 1 between leaders Orkney and second placed Dunfermline at the McKane Park where a win for the islanders would take them six points clear of the Fifers with two games in hand.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd isn’t taking anything for granted, despite his team running out 25-9 winners when the two met on league business in September in Kirkwall.

He said: “Dunfermline are a big but mobile side who pushed us all the way and will no doubt be much better at home.

“But we’re ready for the challenge and have put in some good training sessions this week for what is a vital game.”

The other game to survive is the vital promotion game at Canal Park in Caley 2 North where 2nd Highland meet Moray.

The home team cannot be promoted by virtue of having a team in a higher league but can put a spoke in the wheel of Moray’s chances, while opening up the way for Aberdeenshire, who are currently top of the division but have played two more games than their two opponents.

Cameron Hughes, the Moray player coach, said: “It’s a huge game but a great opportunity for us. It’s sure to be a close game. The last two meetings have ended in draws.”