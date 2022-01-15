Highland Rugby Club charity in memory of stalwart George Barrie aims to inspire youngsters

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Highland Rugby Club stalwart’s name will live on at the forefront of a new initiative to promote participation in the sport – with a dedicated focus on involvement and inclusion.

The Inverness club has just announced a partnership with The George Barrie Rugby Foundation to advance the number of people getting actively involved in rugby, specifically in terms of youth in its catchment area.

The foundation is being set up in memory of George Barrie, for over 60 years a stalwart of Highland as a player and captain in the 1950s, as fixture secretary, club secretary and referee in the 1960s through to the 1980s and latterly as honorary president until his passing in 2012.

🦅🏉💚❤️ Highland RFC are delighted to announce a partnership with The George Barrie Rugby Foundation.

— Highland Rugby Club 🦅 (@HighlandRFC) January 12, 2022

Former accountant George was a long-time champion of youth rugby who devoted time, effort and his own resources to encouraging young players to take up and maintain their involvement in rugby.

Youth rugby participation is key aim

To mark 10 years since George’s death, and to coincide with the centenary of Highland Rugby Club, his family are setting up a charitable foundation with the primary purpose of growing participation in youth rugby locally.

The foundation will essentially be a fundraising vehicle with a dedicated focus on broadening involvement and inclusion in the game, especially for young players where financial access may be an issue and barrier to taking part.

George’s son Alan Barrie, himself a former Highland scrum-half, will act as chair of the trustee board.

An experienced group of trustees has been assembled to provide the necessary governance and guidance, both from a rugby perspective and in relation to the business management aspects of running a successful charity.

Clear community focus in mind

Alan speaks with pride about the development of the foundation.

He said: “My father would have been delighted with the success Highland have enjoyed at all levels in recent years.

“He believed that the future of the club lies in its youth so we’re delighted to set up this foundation in his name.

“Highland have a clear community focus and we hope to support its ambition to get more youngsters involved in the game. If they have half as much fun as we have had over the years, it will all be worthwhile.”

£20,000 flying start for new charity

The foundation aim to pursue income generating activities from a number of sources, ranging from local and national commercial sponsorship/donations to raising money through private donations and specific events aimed at boosting the resources of the foundation.

More than £20,000 has already been pledged to the new charity, giving it a flying start in Highland Rugby Club’s centenary year.

The trustees of the George Barrie Rugby Foundation will work closely with members of the club to identify individuals who require support to assist youth players to compete in playing rugby.

This support will embrace boys and girls of all age groups and may take the form of assistance with travel costs and kit costs.

Funding of the new SCIO, will come from the Barrie family, as well as a donation from the Inverness-based club.