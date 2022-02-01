Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar promise thorough review after season of struggle in the Premiership

By Jamie Durent
February 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson.
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson.

Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson insists there will be a thorough review of their tumultuous season in the Premiership.

Grammar have struggled all season and been rooted to the foot of the division, winning only one game against Glasgow Hawks in November.

Relegation will be confirmed if they lose their next game away at Hawick on February 12, after a 64-27 loss against GHA on Saturday.

For the heavy defeat against Currie Chieftains in January, they had to call upon help from four other clubs to ensure they had enough players to fulfil the fixture.

Thomson said last week he felt the club needed at least a season out of the top-flight to allow them to rebuild their senior teams. There will be no stone left unturned to ensure they learn lessons from this year.

He said: “It’s been difficult for everyone. It’s not fun having to chase round the country during the week trying to find players, to replace the ones who can’t play or are injured or have Covid.

“I feel sorry for the coaches and all the folk that have been involved with the club this year. That’s why we will do a complete thorough review of our committee structure, facilities, players and the pattern of how the coaches work.

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor

“There maybe is too much pressure applied to one or two individuals and we’re looking how we make that easier – for people who volunteer to work at the club not to be put under the pressure they have been this year.”

Head coach Ali O’Connor has had the unenviable task of trying to get a team out each week, despite the mounting absentee lists.

Thomson feels the front-end of the club is the one which requires the most work and is happy with the way their youth setup is functioning.

He added: “From the bottom up the pyramid, it’s very strong with huge numbers. The rebuild of the youth section, from the 13-to-18-year-olds, is going extremely well. We’re heavily engaged with Aberdeen University and that’s going well, too.

“What we don’t have at the moment is sufficient quality first-team players due to injury.

“I’m hoping by the start of next season those injuries will be resolved and we’ll actively be looking to recruit players from the surrounding area who are interested in playing at National One level.

“I’m happy we’re (heading) in the right direction. We’ll continue to support the community side of the game and that is now the priority of the club, as I don’t see a future for spending huge amounts of money on the playing side of the club.

Aberdeen Grammar in their mudbath against Marr last weekend
Aberdeen Grammar have struggled with player availability all season

“Ultimately that doesn’t lead anywhere. If you import players to play for you, that money is disappearing out of the grassroots side of the game to New Zealand, South Africa, Australia or wherever they’ve come from.

“It is difficult because you’d know you’ve got six, eight or 10 contracted players who have to turn up every Saturday.

“If you’re an amateur club, you’re relying on players volunteering on a Tuesday to say they’re available for Saturday, and that does make life difficult for coaches.”

Thomson also feels the central belt, in particular Edinburgh, benefits from a “conveyor belt” of players produced by the private schools around the city, something which Grammar cannot match.

He added: “That’s why we’re so keen to stay involved at the university. When the downturn in the oil industry headed south, we no longer get the incoming crop of rugby players that we used to see from North and South America, Australia and New Zealand who used to come here from work.

“It’s not one single problem – it’s a multitude of problems that have all arrived in a single year. It’s knocked the main pillars of our adult rugby side.”

