Record crowd welcomes return of Ellon Rugby Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon’s annual rugby festival was an overwhelming success after 570 young players participated at the Meadows.

With last year’s event cancelled due to Covid, the 12 month break resulted in the biggest crowd in the history of the event in Aberdeenshire at the weekend.

Those in attendance were treated to four hours of rugby action.

Aberdeen Grammar took the honours in P4, Ellon won the P5 event while Pelicans and Mackie won P6 and P7 respectively.

Ellon’s junior coach Toby St Leger said: “It was the most wonderful day for all the participants, played in front of a most appreciative crowd.”