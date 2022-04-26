Rugby: Highland aiming to cut out costly defeats in bid to take next step in National 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Highland aiming to cut out costly defeats in bid to take next step in National 1

By Andy Skinner
April 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 5:32 pm
Davie Carson in Highland rugby hat and jacket
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Highland Rugby Club head coach Davie Carson feels turning fine margins in his side’s favour will be key in their hopes of climbing National 1 next season.

The Inverness outfit ended the campaign in sixth place, missing out on the opportunity to jump into fifth spot when they suffered a final day 57-14 loss to Biggar.

Although Highland went on to win 12 of their 22 games, Carson felt some damaging early-season defeats left his side with too much to do in the race for promotion.

Carson said: “Looking at it, it’s probably where we are, as a team and a squad. A lot of younger and inexperienced guys came in this season.

“We lost four out of the pack for the whole of the season, who we had for the last four or five years.

“There were new guys that came in, and it was always going to take them time to bed in and get them used to the speed of National 1 rugby, and the way we play the game.

“We were probably disappointed with two or three results at the most, where we felt we let ourselves down.

“Other times we got beat, we just had to hold our hands up. Gala beat us at home with the last kick of the game, which was a sore one, but they are a great side.

“Biggar also beat us 17-0 at home, when we had the chances but never took them.

“We took these ones on the chin, but they were three that hurt. We will just make sure that doesn’t happen again next year.”

Carson has freshened up his side in the final stages of the season, with a number of players from Highland’s Caledonia 2 North title-winning side being handed their chance.

A break ahead of a long season

The Highland head coach feels the Canal Park outfit are in a healthy position.

He added: “Club-wise, the seconds won their league again, while the thirds completed all their fixtures in the first time we have had a third team out for 10 or 15 years.

“There were some Saturdays when we had 66 senior players playing rugby for Highland, which is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s all got to be put down as a positive season.”

The start of this season ended an 18-month absence from National 1 action, as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Carson hopes his players can use the upcoming downtime to their benefit come the start of the new campaign.

He added: “Everyone needs a break. Some of the boys are going off to play some sevens, which is just a bit of fun.

“We will have a wee break before we start gathering everybody together for next year. We will enjoy it, as it’s a long season.

“The Covid thing has been a real pain in the backside, with all the hassles of cancelled games and boys testing positive.

“Hopefully we are through that now, and at the start of next season we will be fresh and everyone will be able to keep going through a full, uninterrupted season.

“We still have a good bit of depth there.”

