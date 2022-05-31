Who is Hollie Davidson? The Aboyne referee set to make history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Who is Hollie Davidson? The Aboyne referee set to make history

By Sophie Goodwin
May 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 2:16 pm
Aboyne rugby referee Hollie Davidson.
Hollie Davidson will make history next month when she officiates Portugal v Italy.

Aboyne rugby referee Hollie Davidson will make history next month when she becomes the first female to officiate a men’s Six Nations team in a test match.

Davidson will referee two men’s international fixtures over the summer, with the history-making match being Portugal v Italy on June 25, followed by Canada v Belgium on July 2.

She will form part of an all-female officiating team for the test between Portugal and Italy, with Sara Cox (England) and Aurélie Groizeleau (France) as her assistant referees, and Claire Hodnett (England) as the Television Match Official (TMO).

Davidson said of the history-breaking achievement: “To be the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations team is a tremendous honour and an achievement I am proud of.

Hollie Davidson.

“I have been happy with my progress in the last couple of years and working as a full-time professional referee with Scottish Rugby has really helped that.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news as I didn’t think something like this would have happened so quickly in my career but I’m really proud and looking forward to the summer.

“In the last year I have been fortunate to have been refereed high profile fixtures in both the men’s and women’s game which will act as great preparation going into the summer for these two matches.”

A refereeing trailblazer

Making rugby history is not unfamiliar to Davidson, who became the first female referee contracted to Scottish rugby in 2017, and has gone on to officiate in several high-profile games.

The former Aboyne Academy pupil has already refereed one men’s international test, having taken charge of Malta’s 37-10 defeat of Cyprus in the Rugby Europe Conference 1 South in March 2019.

In January 2021, she refereed her first professional men’s game, when she took charge of Newcastle Falcons v Castres in the Challenge Cup, while in April last year, she was named as one of the referees for the rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics.

Davidson has officiated three matches in United Rugby Championship this season, most recently Glasgow v Edinburgh in March, and will be on duty at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

Before turning her hand to officiating in 2015, Davidson was a promising player who played at scrum-half for Murrayfield Wanderers and represented Scotland U20’s between 2010-2012.

She started playing rugby as a school pupil in Aboyne, progressing through the regional pathway and later played at Edinburgh University, while studying for a degree in economic history.

Appointment praised

Scottish Rugby’s performance director Jim Mallinder was delighted to see Davidson selected to officiate the match.

He said: “Hollie is a pioneer for female refereeing in Scotland and to make history by becoming the first woman to officiate a men’s match including a Tier 1 country is an incredible achievement.

“Hollie’s two appointments this summer are a testament to the effort she has put in so far in her refereeing career.

“She has refereed well this season building up experiences of taking charge of high profile matches such as the 1872 derby match recently. All of those matches will stand her in great stead as she marks another impressive milestone in her career.”

The appointment was also praised by former Scotland captain John Barclay.

He told the Daily Mail: “I am delighted for her.

“Hollie refereed me in a couple of games and it never bothered me she was a woman and it shouldn’t bother anybody.

“I think if you are good enough to officiate the game then so be it.

“I have seen her refereeing and she is top class.”

