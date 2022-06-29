Aberdeen Grammar return for pre-season and look to restore feel-good factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Grammar return for pre-season and look to restore feel-good factor

By Jamie Durent
June 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar

Restoring the feel-good factor around Aberdeen Grammar has taken priority for the club’s new co-lead coach Nat Coe.

Grammar returned to pre-season training last night ahead of their return to National One in 2022-23, with Coe and fellow coach Greig Ryan shaking things up to try and bring the good times back to Rubislaw.

The duo were appointed in the summer on the back of the club’s relegation from the Premiership, which came at the end of a tumultuous, injury-ravaged campaign.

It stemmed from a disrupted pre-season last year and getting the players back early, Coe hopes, can help build their resilience ahead of the new campaign.

While some of the coaching staff have remained – former head coach Ali O’Connor has stepped back into the coaching team and Iain Stanger remains in charge of the backs – Grammar are exploring new avenues.

Greig Ryan is co-head coach at Aberdeen Grammar with Nat Coe
Greig Ryan is co-lead coach at Aberdeen Grammar with Nat Coe

They are utilising an external strength and conditioning coach, as well as having a representative from Aberdeen Combat Centre along to training sessions.

“If nothing changes, you make the same mistakes you did previously,” said Coe, who at 27 will be among the youngest coaches in Scotland.

“We knew something had to change and what better time to do it than pre-season. We’ve changed the structure of training and made it a bit more exciting and we’ve started now to get people engaged earlier on.

“We’re trying to create a buzz and then back it up at the start of the season by getting some wins on the board. The coaching team seem quite chuffed with things and the committee are working hard; it feels like a big change from last season.”

Grammar have three pre-season friendlies organised, with the first one coming on a Thursday night against Deeside on August 11.

It represents a significant step Coe wanted to take to help build bridges in the north-east rugby community.

New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett (right), with lead coach Nat Coe (left) and second team coach Craig McLeod
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett (right), with lead coach Nat Coe (left) and second team coach Craig McLeod

“We wanted to reach out to local clubs to break down some barriers that exist in rugby in the north-east,” added Coe. “We want a bit more unity.

“Playing it on a Thursday night adds something a bit different to it; the lighter nights should make a bit of evening of it and hopefully ourselves and Deeside get something out of it.”

Recruitment will play a key part in any success they may have and Coe and Ryan have been keen to branch out further.

They have been utilising their connections across Scottish rugby, as well as their network of former players, to circulate their availability for any prospective players.

“We’ve got some new faces who are local to Aberdeen but some who are coming up later in July for university,” said Coe. “We’ve increased our advertising and myself and Greig have been out to speak to people.

“We’ve got a good relationship with a lot of people in Scottish rugby and want to make sure people who are coming to Aberdeen for rugby are pointed in our direction.

“We want to recruit as many as we can – we want to recruit for the second 15 as well as the firsts. Anyone that wants to play rugby at any level is welcome and it’s a bit of a shift in mentality, as in the past we maybe were targeting players more for the first 15.”

Grammar start their National One season on the road to Kelso on September 3, with their home opener coming a week later against fellow north side Highland.

“It’s a good one to look forward to,” said Coe. “All we can do is be competitive, get to Christmas and then reassess where we are from there.”

