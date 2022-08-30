Chance to perform in Inverness is one to relish for Glasgow Warriors’ Stafford McDowell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Chance to perform in Inverness is one to relish for Glasgow Warriors’ Stafford McDowell

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 11:29 am
Stafford McDowall is getting set for Glasgow Warriors' pre-season game in Inverness against Worcester Warriors on Friday.
Stafford McDowall is getting set for Glasgow Warriors' pre-season game in Inverness against Worcester Warriors on Friday.

Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall is relishing the chance to kick off a new era at the club in Inverness this Friday.

Former Italy national coach Franco Smith has replaced Danny Wilson as the head coach and the professionals from Scotstoun face English top-table opponents Worcester Warriors at the Caledonian Stadium this week to kick-start their pre-season.

It comes just two weeks before Warriors travel to Italy to tackle Benetton in their URC (United Rugby Championship) opener.

The fixture at Caley Thistle’s home venue is also in recognition of Highland Rugby Club’s centenary year.

Side relishing chance for north visit

Bringing the match up to the Highlands is important to 24-year-old McDowell as he spelled out the importance of switching the game from Glasgow.

He said: “One of our main mantras here is inspire communities, and Inverness is part of the Glasgow Warriors community.

“We’re really excited to play this game. Some of the boys haven’t been up to the north of Scotland yet, so they will get to experience how nice it is up there and see a slightly different culture to what we’re used to at Glasgow.

“As a Premiership team, they will be a high-quality outfit. They will be physical and they’ve got some marquee players.

“I know Duncan Weir and Sione Vailanu have played there and they only say good things about the squad. We expect a very tough challenge.”

Sore ending used in right manner

Glasgow’s season ended in shattering fashion when they suffered a 76-14 thumping in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals at the hands of Leinster in Dublin in June, which led to Wilson’s departure.

However, McDowall, a former Scotland under-18 and under-20 international, explained that bitter ending has already been shelved and the focus is on Worcester on Friday and the next pre-season game against Ulster seven nights later.

He said: “We’ve been working on the structures Franco wants to put in place.

“We’re heading in a good direction and we’re working really hard to fix (what happened) at the tail end of last season.

“We have used what happened in the right way. There are no hangovers, that’s all in the past, but we also know that’s not a true representation of Glasgow Warriors.

New Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith.

“We’ve used it as the right kind of fuel to drive us on as we go into pre-season.

“We were in at the end of last season, but how much can you debrief a game like that? There were lessons learned from it, but we’re back at pre-season and we’re not going to dwell on it.”

And when asked what differences there have been since the change of head coach, he said: “There is a lot more emphasis on attacking, running rugby. A lot of detail goes into our attack. We can maybe look to express ourselves a little bit more.

“We will have a bit more of an attacking mindset and play more on the front foot.”

Aiming to impress new head coach

Last season, McDowell made 10 appearances for the Warriors and he aims to press for more starts in 2022/23.

He said: “My target, like every season, is to play as much as a can. I work as hard as I can to achieve that.

“It’s a good thing for me having a new coach come in with new ideas and it gives me a fresh start to get my head down and work hard and I hope to kick on.”

Worcester Warriors won the Premiership Cup and finished 11th in their division last season.

The club were recently issued with a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, but Adam Hewitt, one of the club’s long-term partners and main shirt sponsor, is covering the logistical costs of the side’s trip to Inverness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Ben Renton on the ball for Aberdeen Grammar against Musselburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Jamie Durent: Aberdeen Grammar can tackle new season with optimism
Goal posts for football, rugby union or league on field at sunset; Shutterstock ID 107464289; Purchase Order: -
Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers progress in National Shield thriller against Hillfoots
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…
There will be some intriguing fixtures this weekend.
Rugby: Caithness and Ellon among the early Caledonian starters for new season
New Aberdeen Grammar signing Gregor Gourlay. Photos by Wullie Marr
From Houston to Harlaw Road: Gregor Gourlay follows American dream to fulfil rugby ambitions…
Glasgow Warriors prop Zander Fagerson visited the Caledonian Stadium on Wednesday to preview their pre-season clash against Worcester Warriors in Inverness next Friday.
Scotland and Glasgow Warriors star Zander Fagerson targets big season - starting in Inverness
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
Goal posts for football, rugby union or league on field at sunset; Shutterstock ID 107464289; Purchase Order: -
Charity rugby tournament to be held in memory of former Aberdeen Wanderers player
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar excited for arrival of new recruits ahead of National One return
Emma Wassell, front row left, and Sarah Bonar, back row right, with Ellon rugby club's young players.
Rugby competition winners Ellon treated to visit from Scotland internationals

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0