Midfielder Ross McCrorie insists in form Aberdeen will not underestimate the danger of minnows Annan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Midfielder Ross McCrorie insists in form Aberdeen will not underestimate the danger of minnows Annan Athletic

By Sean Wallace
August 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 7:50 am
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie accepts Aberdeen must challenge to win silverware every season.

The Reds have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014 and McCrorie is desperate to end that eight year drought.

Aberdeen travel to League Two part-timers Annan Athletic in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup tonight.

Struggling Annan are second bottom of Scotland’s fourth tier.

However McCrorie, 24, insists the Reds will not underestimate Annan’s potential danger as there is no pressure on the minnows.

Aberdeen fan view
Aberdeen players celebrate with Ross McCrorie after he scored to make it 2-0 against Livingston.

He said: “Aberdeen are a big club in this country and we should be challenging for both the cups.

“It (is) essential that we approach it in the right manner.

“We will have respect for Annan.

“They have done well to get out their group and they are quite a dangerous team because there is no pressure on them.

“We have been in the last two days training and working on our game plan.

“Hopefully we can execute that the best we can and come out on top.”

Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen scores during the 5-0 defeat of Livingston.

Challenge to maintain momentum

Annan Athletic progressed to the knock-out stages by topping their group, at the expense of Premiership St Johnstone.

The Galabank Stadium outfit, who play on an artificial surface, have failed to win in their last four matches.

Aberdeen however are on a high having swept aside 10 man Livingston 5-0 at the weekend.

McCrorie was on target in that win with a thunderous 18 yard strike.

It was the first time since December last year Aberdeen had secured back to back Premiership wins.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin rebuild the squad in the summer, signing 11 players.

He aims to secure at least one more signing before the summer transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday.

McCrorie insists Aberdeen must consistently deliver a high level of performance, and wins.

He said: “The weekend result was good but we won’t get carried away with ourselves.

“It is still very early on in the season.

“We banged in the goals and we were pretty ruthless against Livingston.

“It is a good sign but we need to keep that up. We need to keep that consistency up  and perform like that week in, week out.”

Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.

The scoring impact of Miovski

Aberdeen have spent in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees on a squad overhaul.

The most significant outlay was the £535,000 paid to Hungarian club MTK Budapest for striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski has scored six goals in his first six games.

Aberdeen secured the 23-year-old on a long term contract until summer 2026.

Miovski will lead the line against Annan tonight as the Reds bid to set up a quarter-final spot.

The striker initially trained with the Dons at their pre-season camp in Spain.

However he could not travel back to Scotland with the squad as his Visa had not been processed.

Miovski missed the first three Premier Sports Cup games while the Reds waited on his Visa to be processed.

He was then thrown into the starting line-up for a debut against Raith Rovers within 24 hours of arriving in the Granite City.

And Miovski responded by netting within six minutes of his debut, a 3-0 defeat of Raith in the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.

Miovski quality immediately evident

McCrorie insists Miovski’s quality was clear from day one in Spain.

He said: “Bojan has been brilliant, even on the training ground.

“He has got on well since the first day we met him over in Spain.

“You just see wee bits of his game, different movements, and he has that knack of always being in the right area.

“Bojan is a top striker. He has come in and hit the ground running and hopefully he can keep that up for us.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he makes it 4-0 against Livingston.

‘Bojan is a real team player’

McCrorie insists Miovski offers so much more to the team than goals.

He reckons the North Macedonian international, capped 10 times, also runs himself into the ground for the team.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he scores his penalty against Livingston.

McCrorie said: “Bojan is a real team player. His finishing is really good but it is not just that.

“He works hard for the team and runs all day long. That’s what you want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan while he was the player's manager at St Mirren.
Aberdeen set to miss out on Connor Ronan with midfielder expected to remain at…
Aberdeen's Davie Robb in the 1972/73 season.
Davie Robb to be posthumously inducted into Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's significant investment in Bojan Miovski already looking a wise move
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski a real team player at Aberdeen
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
New signing Ylber Ramadani at Cormack Park. Supplied by AFC Media
Paul Third: The circus that is transfer deadline day is almost upon us
Aberdeen fan view
Aberdeen fan view: More evidence needed before this Dons team can be judged properly
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0