Rugby: Ellon head to Caithness in Caley Division 1 opener

Clubs in the Caledonian leagues swing into action on Saturday after a number of teams had dipped their toes into National Shield and Northern Bowl competitions last week.

For most teams, this is the weekend in which they get the season up and running properly.

In Caley Division I, the top flight of the Caledonian leagues, there are some intriguing games, not least up in Thurso where Caithness launch their campaign against Ellon at Millbank.

Both sides will be among a small cluster of teams in the division who could be reasonably seen as promotion prospects and a winning start would be ideal for both sets of supporters.

Also keen to make their mark after finishing runners up to Orkney last season, narrowly missing out on promotion to National League 3, will be Dunfermline who entertain newly-promoted Aberdeenshire.

Anticipation and surprises

Shire, who under the leadership of head coach Charlie Catto, might surprise the other seven participants with their big but mobile pack.

Aberdeen Wanderers are at home to Blairgowrie, looking to build on the 37 points they scored in the National Shield last weekend against Hillfoots but will need to tighten up their defence who leaked 36 points.

In Caley 2 North, the pick of the openers is in Inverness where 2nd Highland host Moray in a much anticipated clash after three thrilling encounters last season.

Aberdeen Grammar 2nds are away to RAF Lossiemouth, while Ross Sutherland take on Banff in Invergordon and Mackie make a long trip to Shetland.

Promoted 2nd Gordonians are at home to North Police Scotland.

In Caley 3 North, Garioch versus Deeside looks the standout game, while 2nd Caithness will meet 3rd Highland in Thurso.

Elsewhere in the division, 2nd Shire host Aberdeen University Medics, Stornoway meet Kinloss Eagles and Inverness Craig Dunain are at home to Turriff.