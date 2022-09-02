Rugby: Ellon head to Caithness in Caley Division 1 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Ellon head to Caithness in Caley Division 1 opener

By Jack Nixon
September 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 8:19 am
There are some intriguing games this weekend.
Clubs in the Caledonian leagues swing into action on Saturday after a number of teams had dipped their toes into National Shield and Northern Bowl competitions last week.

For most teams, this is the weekend in which they get the season up and running properly.

In Caley Division I, the top flight of the Caledonian leagues, there are some intriguing games, not least up in Thurso where Caithness launch their campaign against Ellon at Millbank.

Both sides will be among a small cluster of teams in the division who could be reasonably seen as promotion prospects and a winning start would be ideal for both sets of supporters.

Also keen to make their mark after finishing runners up to Orkney last season, narrowly missing out on promotion to National League 3, will be Dunfermline who entertain newly-promoted Aberdeenshire.

Anticipation and surprises

Shire, who under the leadership of head coach Charlie Catto, might surprise the other seven participants with their big but mobile pack.

Aberdeen Wanderers are at home to Blairgowrie, looking to build on the 37 points they scored in the National Shield last weekend against Hillfoots but will need to tighten up their defence who leaked 36 points.

In Caley 2 North, the pick of the openers is in Inverness where 2nd Highland host Moray in a much anticipated clash after three thrilling encounters last season.

Aberdeen Grammar 2nds are away to RAF Lossiemouth, while Ross Sutherland take on Banff in Invergordon and Mackie make a long trip to Shetland.

Promoted 2nd Gordonians are at home to North Police Scotland.

In Caley 3 North, Garioch versus Deeside looks the standout game, while 2nd Caithness will meet 3rd Highland in Thurso.

Elsewhere in the division, 2nd Shire host Aberdeen University Medics, Stornoway meet Kinloss Eagles and Inverness Craig Dunain are at home to Turriff.

Greig Ryan: Hard work over the summer will pay off for Aberdeen Grammar

