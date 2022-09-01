Greig Ryan: Hard work over the summer will pay off for Aberdeen Grammar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greig Ryan: Hard work over the summer will pay off for Aberdeen Grammar

By Paul Third
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Greig Ryan insists the chance to coach Aberdeen Grammar was an offer he simply could not refuse.

The new campaign in National 1 brings a new role for the former Grammar player who will be in his debut season as co-lead coach following the club’s relegation from the Premiership last season.

Ryan, who is partnered by former captain Nat Coe, who has also retired due to concussion issues, is excited at his new role.

He said: “I’m 36 now and I had reached the point at the end of the season where, having had a few niggling injuries which I had struggled to shake off, I’d made the decision it was time to hang up the boots.

“I wanted to stay involved in some capacity and was keen to get involved in coaching but when the club made the decision to go down a different route and offer a dual role to Nat and myself I jumped at the chance.”

Player response has been encouraging

Aberdeen Grammar training ahead of the start of the new rugby season. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Preparations for the new campaign started in earnest three months ago and Ryan is pleased with the progress which has been made at Rubislaw.

He said: “We’ve taken a different approach over the summer.

“We didn’t have a good season last we sat down with the players and asked them for their feedback on everything.

“They were honest on what they felt went wrong and areas where they felt we needed to focus on so Nat and I have taken that on board.

“We came back for training in June and we had a big focus on our strength and conditioning. As I result I can comfortably say we’re the fittest we’ve been in a long time.”

New coaches playing to their strengths

Greig Ryan and Nat Coe put the players through their paces at training. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Ryan and Coe have put their own playing strengths to good use with the playing squad and the response from the players has been encouraging.

Ryan said: “I’m taking the forwards while Nat will look after the backs.

“He played a bit as a forward in his time but he was predominantly a defensive player so we’re going to play to our strengths as a coaching team.

“As with every club you lose some players and you gain some every summer but we’ve got a good group.

“We’ve improved our fitness, we’ve worked hard at upskilling the guys and our pre-season has gone well.

“It’s the same old thing in Aberdeen where you are waiting for students to return to the area before having your squad all together but hopefully the guys we had will be back.

“We’ve had between 30 and 35 players at training and they are all really keen so it bodes well.”

Tough start at Kelso

Winning promotion back to the Premiership is the aim for Grammar but Ryan is reluctant to make any predictions ahead of the new campaign which begins at Kelso tomorrow.

He said: “Kelso away is probably one of the biggest challenges we’ll face in in National 1 and it doesn’t get much tougher than going there on the first day of the season.

“They’ve got an experienced side and some ex-pros in there such as the McNeillbrothers (Bruce and Keith) while the Kelso crowd is the 16th man down there.

“We know we’ll have to go there and play well if we are to get something from the game.

“It’s a rebuilding phase for the club. We’re a new group in a new league and all we can do is keep working away and focusing on ourselves.

“We’ll see where the season takes us. If we’re up there in the hunt for promotion then great but we’re under no illusions.

“This is a tough league with only one team going up and we have a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

