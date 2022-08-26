Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA ‘crucial’ for World Cup preparation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson believes Saturday’s Summer Test series match against the USA will be ‘crucial’ for preparation ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland secured the last place at the competition, which will be held in New Zealand from October 8 – November 12, after beating Colombia in a play-off in February.

Easson’s side will face Wales in their opening game at the World Cup, before clashes with the hosts and defending champions New Zealand, and Australia.

After playing USA in Edinburgh, Scotland will host Spain at the DAM Health Stadium on September 11 as part of the Summer Test series.

Ahead of the World Cup, SRU and the Scottish Government announced that the women’s team would receive funding which would the squad to train full-time.

Easson believes that having a full pre-season under their belt as well as the Summer Test series matches will prove vital for their World Cup preparations.

He said: “It has been the first time we have been able to have a full pre-season as a group. I am really pleased to see the 7’s players coming back and following an extensive pre-season period, the exciting part now is for us all it get on the field and put together everything that we have been working on.

“Our long term goal is the first game in New Zealand against Wales, however, this match is still part of our build-up and crucial preparation towards the main showpiece event in New Zealand.”

North representation in Scotland’s starting XV

For the Summer Test series, the Scotland coach called up north players Emma Wassell, Jade Konkel, Helen Nelson and Sarah Bonar to the 23-player squad.

Wassel, who hails from Ellon, and Aberdeen-born Bonar will line-up together in the second row, while Inverness-born Nelson will start at half-back.

Inverness native Konkel has been named as one of the eight replacements.

Your Scotland team for tomorrow's Summer Nations Series opener v USA has been confirmed. Read more ➡ https://t.co/6BJRyXaSO8 pic.twitter.com/hEI3A1DCCn — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 26, 2022

Scotland Women v USA kicks off at 4pm on Saturday at the DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh. For the first time, Scotland’s game will be streamed on TikTok.