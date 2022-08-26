Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA ‘crucial’ for World Cup preparation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA ‘crucial’ for World Cup preparation

By Sophie Goodwin
August 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson believes Saturday’s Summer Test series match against the USA will be ‘crucial’ for preparation ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland secured the last place at the competition, which will be held in New Zealand from October 8 – November 12, after beating Colombia in a play-off in February.

Easson’s side will face Wales in their opening game at the World Cup, before clashes with the hosts and defending champions New Zealand, and Australia.

After playing USA in Edinburgh, Scotland will host Spain at the DAM Health Stadium on September 11 as part of the Summer Test series.

Ahead of the World Cup, SRU and the Scottish Government announced that the women’s team would receive funding which would the squad to train full-time.

Easson believes that having a full pre-season under their belt as well as the Summer Test series matches will prove vital for their World Cup preparations.

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He said: “It has been the first time we have been able to have a full pre-season as a group. I am really pleased to see the 7’s players coming back and following an extensive pre-season period, the exciting part now is for us all it get on the field and put together everything that we have been working on.

“Our long term goal is the first game in New Zealand against Wales, however, this match is still part of our build-up and crucial preparation towards the main showpiece event in New Zealand.”

North representation in Scotland’s starting XV

For the Summer Test series, the Scotland coach called up north players Emma Wassell, Jade Konkel, Helen Nelson and Sarah Bonar to the 23-player squad.

Wassel, who hails from Ellon, and Aberdeen-born Bonar will line-up together in the second row, while Inverness-born Nelson will start at half-back.

Inverness native Konkel has been named as one of the eight replacements.

Scotland Women v USA kicks off at 4pm on Saturday at the DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh. For the first time, Scotland’s game will be streamed on TikTok.

