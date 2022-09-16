Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy targeting quick return to National 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy targeting quick return to National 2

By Paul Third
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:52 am
Chris McIlroy in action for Gordonians.

Chris McIlroy believes Gordonians did not deserve to be relegated last season – and intends on proving it by leading the club back to National 2.

The forward, who is the new captain at Countesswells, was disappointed to drop to National 3 in the summer but believes all the ingredients are at the club to ensure it is successful this season.

He said: “I feel we were very unlucky to be relegated last season.

“It was tough to take as we were so unfortunate to go down with eight wins in the season. There were four teams above us who had nine victories and eight wins is a good return for most clubs.

“We played some good rugby but we paid the price for a poor start to the season. We really shot ourselves in the foot.

“We’ve lost some senior players such as Danny Osugo and Emmet Strachan but we have recruited well and we will keep playing the flair rugby we’re known for.”

Skipper wants to build on solid start

A 30-12 win against Howe of Fife at Countesswells has given McIlroy and his team-mates a solid start to the campaign and with another home match against Allan Glen’s this weekend the skipper is eager to make the most of home advantage.

He said: “We beat Howe of Fife on the opening day in what I believe will be one of our toughest games of the season.

“It was close for a while but we did well to pull away from them late in the game and we played really well overall.

“With all the games postponed last weekend, we now find ourselves in a position where we are starting the season with two home games.

“We’ve won one and we need to try to make it back-to-back wins. I know little of Allan Glen’s other than the fact they won promotion to National 3 last season.”

Forward’s pride at being named captain

McIlroy was honoured to take on the mantle as captain at the club following the departure of former skipper Osugo for Canada in the close season and he is determined to play a guiding role for his club in his new role.

He said: “I’ve always had a connection with Gordonians. I was at Robert Gordon’s from 2007 to 2013 and played rugby for the school team. I would often stay and watch Gordonians play after my games.

“When I went to university at Strathclyde I turned out for the club when they were short of players and needed bodies and it has grown from there.

“I’ve known Matthew Brechin, Tom Williams and Danny for a long time and the feeling among the senior figures at the club was that becoming captain was the next logical step up for me.

“I’m not a young guy anymore and see myself in a mentor role at the club so I’m honoured to have been given the role.”

Editor's Picks