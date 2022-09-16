Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy targeting quick return to National 2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris McIlroy believes Gordonians did not deserve to be relegated last season – and intends on proving it by leading the club back to National 2.

The forward, who is the new captain at Countesswells, was disappointed to drop to National 3 in the summer but believes all the ingredients are at the club to ensure it is successful this season.

He said: “I feel we were very unlucky to be relegated last season.

“It was tough to take as we were so unfortunate to go down with eight wins in the season. There were four teams above us who had nine victories and eight wins is a good return for most clubs.

“We played some good rugby but we paid the price for a poor start to the season. We really shot ourselves in the foot.

“We’ve lost some senior players such as Danny Osugo and Emmet Strachan but we have recruited well and we will keep playing the flair rugby we’re known for.”

Skipper wants to build on solid start

A 30-12 win against Howe of Fife at Countesswells has given McIlroy and his team-mates a solid start to the campaign and with another home match against Allan Glen’s this weekend the skipper is eager to make the most of home advantage.

He said: “We beat Howe of Fife on the opening day in what I believe will be one of our toughest games of the season.

“It was close for a while but we did well to pull away from them late in the game and we played really well overall.

“With all the games postponed last weekend, we now find ourselves in a position where we are starting the season with two home games.

“We’ve won one and we need to try to make it back-to-back wins. I know little of Allan Glen’s other than the fact they won promotion to National 3 last season.”

Forward’s pride at being named captain

McIlroy was honoured to take on the mantle as captain at the club following the departure of former skipper Osugo for Canada in the close season and he is determined to play a guiding role for his club in his new role.

He said: “I’ve always had a connection with Gordonians. I was at Robert Gordon’s from 2007 to 2013 and played rugby for the school team. I would often stay and watch Gordonians play after my games.

“When I went to university at Strathclyde I turned out for the club when they were short of players and needed bodies and it has grown from there.

“I’ve known Matthew Brechin, Tom Williams and Danny for a long time and the feeling among the senior figures at the club was that becoming captain was the next logical step up for me.

“I’m not a young guy anymore and see myself in a mentor role at the club so I’m honoured to have been given the role.”