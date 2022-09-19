Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland took full advantage of having their first two games in National League 1 at home, registering a second win to place them in contention in the race for the one promotion place on offer in the division.

For 75 minutes head coach Davie Carson was in dreamland as his side cruised to victory against a stuffy well drilled Dundee team.

But he was less than happy about his charges conceding two late tries to give the 35-12 scoreline a look that flattered the visitors.

Carson said: “For most of the game we were totally in charge but less convincing in the closing minutes.

“But it’s a try bonus win for us and an unbeaten record to take into our campaign away from home, starting with GHK in Glasgow next week.

“I am pleased about our progress we are making. It was particularly good to blood 17-year-old Alfie Kinsella in the front row.

“He had a great game when he came on. It bodes well for the future that we have so many youngsters coming through the second and third teams.”

The Canal Park side dominated the first half, taking a 19-0 lead into the interval based on sound scrummaging and quick hands among the backs.

The rewards came in the form of three well-taken tries, attributed to back-rowers Gordon Gregor and Stuart Butler, but the pick of the bunch was the run of winger Craig Findlater.

And with stand-off Scott Fraser in imperious kicking form with three penalties and three conversions the result was never in doubt despite the hard time the Dundee back row were giving the northerners.

The second half was something of an anticlimax, though Highland were sufficiently in control to grab a fourth vital try.

Orkney pushed all the way in National 3

In Edinburgh, Orkney made rather more hard work of recording their second win on the road than new coach Derek Robb would have liked.

Murrayfield Wanderers were closing in on victory before the islanders dug deep to secure a late victory.

Robb said: “We trailed 26-25 going into the last five minutes but thankfully Willie Thomson saw Scott Rendall out wide and threw him a great pass to put us into a narrow 32-26 lead after the conversion.

“We then had to hold off the Murrayfield Wanderers onslaught with 14 men.

“But it’s good to be joint leaders after two away wins, especially as it is our first season back in National League 3.

“We look forward to having our Strathmore friends up in Kirkwall next week, particularly as they are also unbeaten.”

The other points scorers for the islanders were tries for Craig Slater, James Donohoe (2) and Mark Sinclair while Connor Hancock kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Ellon edged out by Aberdeenshire in high scoring affair

In Caley Division 1, Ellon continued their run of high scoring at the Meadows but were given a run for their money by Aberdeenshire who eventually eased through 57-31.

Grangemouth Stags were 45-25 winners at Blairgowrie, while Caithness got back on track with a 27-12 win at home to Hillfoots.

The top scorers of the day were at Groats Road where Dunfermline put 83 points past Aberdeen Wanderers who managed 12 of their own.

In Caley Division 2 North, RAF Lossiemouth squeezed through 31-17 at the RAF base.

Just along the road in Elgin, Moray thrashed 2nd Aberdeen Grammar 68-0.

Shetland were also convincing 60-12 winners at Lerwick where Ross Sutherland were the visitors.

The shock of the day was at Countesswells where 2nd Gordonians were beaten 36-26 by Mackie.

In Caley 3 North there were some much more closely fought affairs.

Garioch were pushed all the way by Aberdeen University Medics in their 18-12 win, while Deeside had to give second best to Dyce 24-17 at Banchory.

Turriff had a handsome 64-19 victory at home to 2nd Caithness, while 3rd Highland’s trip to Lewis ended in a 27-7 win for Stornoway.