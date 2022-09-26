National Leagues: Late heartache for Grammar while Gordonians make it three wins out of three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

National Leagues: Late heartache for Grammar while Gordonians make it three wins out of three

By Jack Nixon
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 6:57 am
Grammar's Youssef Salem. Picture by Kami Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar have yet to break their duck in National League 1 but came agonisingly close in their all-Caledonian clash against Stirling County at Rubislaw, only to concede a late try to the Bridgehaugh side to lose 25-24.

In a game of fluctuating fortunes, County looked set to register a comfortable win after dominating the first half hour of play, only to surrender a try to the ever-alert Mark Galloway in 31 minutes.

The former Ellon prop nipped over the line from a lineout in his team’s first foray inside the visitors’ 22. Tom Aplin, the home captain and centre, duly accepted the gift, adding the conversion.

Grammar’s Sam Ryan (kneeling) celebrates scoring a try. Picture by Kami Thomson

But having withstood the early onslaught of Stirling, Grammar conceded the softest of tries four minutes later.

Winger Craig Shepherd chipped a kick from inside his own 22 straight to centre Mikey Heron who raced over the Grammar line for the first of his three tries of the afternoon, converted by stand-off Jonny Hope.

Hope then rubbed salt in the Grammar wounds with a well-struck penalty to make it 10-7 only for Grammar to rally just before halftime when home replacement centre Sam Ryan, another Ellon product, plunged over to regain the lead and with Aplin adding the extras Grammar were ahead 14-10 at the break.

Late drama in second half

Better was to come immediately after the interval for the homesters when centre Doug Russell found space out on the left and raced through the static County defence for a converted try.

A 21-10 scoreline had Grammar on course for a first win of the season, especially when playmaker Sam Knudson added a penalty in the absence of the injured Aplin, making it 24-10.

In fairness to Stirling, they kept their heads, plugging quietly away, getting their reward with a Hope penalty and then another try from Heron, superbly converted from the touchline by Hope to take them to within four points of Grammar.

With time running out it looked too late for any chance of victory but Heron thought otherwise, claiming his hat trick deep into injury.

There was still time for Knudson to attempt two kicks at goal but the spoils went to Stirling County, which over the piece was just about right given the amount of possession they enjoyed.

Co-head coach Nat Coe was clearly in shock at the final whistle but said: “We probably deserved better but it’s fine margins at this level.

“There were some fine performances in the pack, but we’ll just need to knuckle down for the challenge of Melrose away next week.”

It was a view shared by Aplin who said: “We need to start winning somewhere. Why not Melrose?”

Gordonians rampant at Whitecraigs

Gordonians ran riot at Whitecraigs where they extended their run of wins to three, collecting maximum points in the process, while taking over the leadership of National League 3 after the 60-24 rout of the home team.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice was delighted with the manner in which had started the game.

He said: “Just like last week we started the game with some fantastic open, running rugby but not surprisingly were not able to maintain the pace.

“We gave Whitecraigs four soft tries but after the quality of rugby we played, it would be unfair to be critical.

“The guys were just fantastic. We look forward to going to Forfar next week where we meet Strathmore.”

The visitors led 36-10 at the break and have now scored 125 points in the three games, and enjoy joint leadership with Orkney and West of Scotland but are top by virtue of superior points difference.

The Countesswells side scored 10 tries, five of which were converted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Highland's struggles on the road continue at GHK
Highland looking to make gains on the road in National 1
0
National Leagues: Grammar seek home comforts as Gordonians aim for three-in-a-row
Rugby: Ellon look to maintain unbeaten start at Grangemouth Stags
0
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital
Rugby: Contrasting fortunes for Aberdeen teams in National Leagues
Davie Carson looking to make most of Highland's pace in National 1
0
Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe challenges side to turn positives into points
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy targeting quick return to National 2
Rugby: Ellon host Aberdeenshire in pick of Caley Division 1 fixtures

More from Press and Journal

The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks