Highland’s struggles on the road continue at GHK

By Jack Nixon
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:28 am
Scott Fraser impressed for Highland
Scott Fraser impressed for Highland

Highland’s poor form on the road continued in Glasgow where they failed to chase down a half time 19-6 deficit, turning in a much better second half but still ending up losing 24-13 to a highly organised GHK.

Davie Carson, the Canal Park head coach, was frustrated by his charge’s inability to carry their good form at Inverness into away games.

He said: “Our ball retention was poor. We dropped passes and looked nothing like ourselves in the first half, conceding three tries and giving us a mountain to climb.

“We looked a much better coordinated side in the second half but even then we had to settle for an interception try from winger Andy Kellock.

“We got close to their score and at 19-13 were in with a big shout, only to give away a late unconverted try, denying us even the consolation of a losing bonus point.

“We did, however, have better control of the ball but will need to improve for our home game with Biggar next week.”

As per usual stand-off, Scott Fraser had a fine game with the boot, landing two first-half penalties and converting Kellock’s try in the second half.

Highland RFC head coach Dave Carson.

Orkney head coach wants more

In Orkney, the islanders encountered no such problems

They cruised to their third win in a row, giving them joint top status with Gordonians and West of Scotland, with all three having taken maximum points from three games.

Head coach Derek Robb continued to enjoy his dream start to the campaign and looked forward to Saturday’s clash with West of Scotland at Pickaquoy after his team’s try winning bonus 32-24 victory against Strathmore.

He said: “It was a fine five-try win but we’ll need to stop conceding so many points. We have given away 64 points to date, but then we have scored 116 with only Gordonians scoring more.

“I am pretty pleased with the application of the boys but it is early days yet.”

The home try scorers were Darren McLean (2), Willie Thomson, Scott Rendall, and James Linklater returning to the game after a break while stand-off Connor Hancock added three conversions and a penalty.

Grangemouth edge Ellon in Caledonia League 1 thriller

In Caley Division 1, the top-billed game between Grangemouth Stags and Ellon, more than lived up to its billing, ending in a dramatic 32-31 win for the Stags in which both sides scored try bonus points.

Elsewhere Aberdeen Wanderers were no match for Caithness but still managed 21 points in their 57-21 defeat at Groats Road, enabling the Thurso side to move up to third position a point behind Ellon but four in arrears of new leaders Grangemouth.

In Caley 2 North, matters heated up at the head of affairs where Shetland who were not in action, are joined by 2nd Highland, RAF Lossiemouth and Mackie on 10 points.

Mackie turned on the style at home to the RAF, running out worthy 36-22 winners at Redcloak where RAF Lossiemouth were the visitors.

Elsewhere Moray crushed North Scotland Police 80-10 at Kings College to move within a point of the joint leaders while 2nd Highland beat Banff 35-7 at Duff House.

In Caley 3 North Garioch eased to a 49-0 win at Woodside against 2nd Aberdeenshire while Dyce had a narrow 17-10 victory at home to Aberdeen University Medics.

At Canal Park 3rd Highland had an even closer encounter where they beat Craig Dunain 40-39, and Kinloss Eagles were handsome 70-5 winners against Turriff.

Editor's Picks