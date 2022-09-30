National 3: Three wins out of three but we can get better insists Gordonians prop Tom Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

National 3: Three wins out of three but we can get better insists Gordonians prop Tom Williams

By Paul Third
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.

Gordonians have scored the most points and conceded the least after making an impressive start to National 3 but Tom Williams insists there is still room for improvement.

With 125 points scored and 45 conceded in their opening three games the GoGos are top of the division but tighthead prop Williams believes his side can still improve.

Williams, whose side won 60-24 at Whitecraigs last week, said: “It was a very good result last week to build on our two home wins. We’re off to a solid start but we know there are still areas we need to improve on.

“We’re a young team and the new guys are still setting into the group so it hasn’t all clicked into place yet. Hopefully, with each game those improvements will come.”

No repeat of last season’s slow start

Gordonians made a slow start in National 2 last season which ultimately cost them dear and Williams says the club is determined to avoid a repeat in this campaign as they bid to bounce straight back up.

He said: “During pre-season, the senior guys and coaches at the club highlighted the slow start we made last year and repeated that we couldn’t afford to have a repeat of that.

“It really cost us dear at the back end of the season and I think there is a motivation there to prove to ourselves that we are good enough to challenge at the top of National 3 and in National 2.

“We do feel a little hard done by after winning eight matches but I’m not the sort of guy to dwell on the past. Last year was last year and it’s all about what we do now which matters.”

The Countesswells outfit put their 100% winning start to the campaign on the line when they travel to Strathmore tomorrow.

Strathmore were edged out 32-24 at Orkney, who have also won their first three games, and former captain Williams knows his side face a tough test at Inchmacoble.

He said: “We’re up and running, we’ve started well but the focus has to be on ensuring we get all systems firing and continue to win games and pick up points.

“Strathmore produced a very good performance at Orkney last weekend which is not going to be an easy place for any team to go to.

“They’ve started the season well themselves and we know this will be a big test for us. Strathmore is a tough place to go to as well so we know we’ll have to play well to get a result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe
Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe lifts players for Melrose challenge after last-gasp Stirling loss
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Highland relishing chance of redemption against National 1 rivals Biggar
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Rugby: Derby day at Woodside as Aberdeenshire host Aberdeen Wanderers
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Neil Drysdale: True equality means treating women the same as men, not sticking them…
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Highland's struggles on the road continue at GHK
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
National Leagues: Late heartache for Grammar while Gordonians make it three wins out of…
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Highland looking to make gains on the road in National 1
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
National Leagues: Grammar seek home comforts as Gordonians aim for three-in-a-row
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Rugby: Ellon look to maintain unbeaten start at Grangemouth Stags
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Former Gordonians captain Tom Williams.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks