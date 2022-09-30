National 3: Three wins out of three but we can get better insists Gordonians prop Tom Williams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians have scored the most points and conceded the least after making an impressive start to National 3 but Tom Williams insists there is still room for improvement.

With 125 points scored and 45 conceded in their opening three games the GoGos are top of the division but tighthead prop Williams believes his side can still improve.

Williams, whose side won 60-24 at Whitecraigs last week, said: “It was a very good result last week to build on our two home wins. We’re off to a solid start but we know there are still areas we need to improve on.

“We’re a young team and the new guys are still setting into the group so it hasn’t all clicked into place yet. Hopefully, with each game those improvements will come.”

No repeat of last season’s slow start

Gordonians made a slow start in National 2 last season which ultimately cost them dear and Williams says the club is determined to avoid a repeat in this campaign as they bid to bounce straight back up.

He said: “During pre-season, the senior guys and coaches at the club highlighted the slow start we made last year and repeated that we couldn’t afford to have a repeat of that.

“It really cost us dear at the back end of the season and I think there is a motivation there to prove to ourselves that we are good enough to challenge at the top of National 3 and in National 2.

“We do feel a little hard done by after winning eight matches but I’m not the sort of guy to dwell on the past. Last year was last year and it’s all about what we do now which matters.”

The Countesswells outfit put their 100% winning start to the campaign on the line when they travel to Strathmore tomorrow.

Strathmore were edged out 32-24 at Orkney, who have also won their first three games, and former captain Williams knows his side face a tough test at Inchmacoble.

He said: “We’re up and running, we’ve started well but the focus has to be on ensuring we get all systems firing and continue to win games and pick up points.

“Strathmore produced a very good performance at Orkney last weekend which is not going to be an easy place for any team to go to.

“They’ve started the season well themselves and we know this will be a big test for us. Strathmore is a tough place to go to as well so we know we’ll have to play well to get a result.”