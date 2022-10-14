Women’s Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for crunch game with Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for crunch game with Australia

By Sophie Goodwin
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotland Women have made two changes for their World Cup clash with Australia. (Image: PA)
Scotland Women have made two changes for their World Cup clash with Australia. (Image: PA)

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson has made two changes to the starting XV for the must-win game against Australia at the Rugby World Cup.

Rachel McLachlan will start at openside flanker, and Emma Orr at centre, as they return from injury to replace Megan Gaffney and Louise McMillan in Whangarei.

Inverness’ Jade Konkel-Roberts, Caity Mattinson and Helen Nelson have kept their place after the 18-15 defeat to Wales, while Aberdeen’s Sarah Bonar and Ellon’s Emma Wassell have also been named in the starting XV.

Scotland must beat Australia to keep their hopes of progressing in the major competition alive, as the top-two teams from each pool progresses to the knock-outs.

The match starts at 3am on Saturday and is live on ITV.

Rachel McLachlan, flanker, will make her World Cup debut against Australia. (Image: Shutterstock)

Against Australia, Lana Skeldon will pack down alongside an unchanged prop pairing of Molly Wright and Christine Belisle.

North-east duo Wassell and Bonar will link-up in the second-row, while Rachel Malcolm, McLachlan and Konkel-Roberts are named in the back-row.

Mattinson and Nelson will pull the strings in their half-back partnership, while Lisa Thomson partners Orr in midfield.

The back-three sees Chloe Rollie continue at full-back, with Hannah Smith and Rhona Lloyd lining up on the wing.

Emma Wassell.

Australia, who are ranked three places above Scotland in 10th in the world, were beaten 41-17 by New Zealand in their opening game last week.

Following the Australia game, Scotland play the tournament’s hosts and current world champions, New Zealand in their final Pool A game.

Head coach Easson said: “We haven’t faced Australia before so it’s going to be a different contest to last weekend.

“With a six-day turnaround, we’ve had a greater focus on analysis than usual and it’s been important that the players recover and reset ahead of this Saturday.

“It’s great to have Rachel McLachlan and Emma Orr available for selection again.

“Australia have an abrasive back-row and we know that Rachel brings physicality to her game, while Emma really impressed us throughout the Women’s Six Nations after making her debut earlier this year.

“It was excellent to see some travelling support here in Whangarei last weekend and I know that the support from back home has also been outstanding.”

Scotland team to face Australia

5. Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs) – 51 caps

14. Rhona Lloyd (Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais) – 40 caps
13. Emma Orr (Biggar) – 4 caps
12. Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks) – 47 caps
11. Hannah Smith (Watsonians) – 35 caps

10. Helen Nelson VICE-CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning) – 44 caps
9. Caity Mattinson (University of Worcester Warriors Women) – 7 caps

1. Molly Wright (Sale Sharks) – 16 caps
2. Lana Skeldon (University of Worcester Warriors Women) – 55 caps
3. Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning) – 19 caps
4. Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning) – 58 caps
5. Sarah Bonar (Harlequins) – 32 caps
6. Rachel Malcolm CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning) – 31 caps
7. Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks) – 29 caps
8. Jade Konkel (Harlequins) – 54 caps

Replacements

16. Jodie Rettie (Saracens) – 18 caps
17. Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning) – 19 caps
18. Elliann Clarke (University of Edinburgh) – 1 cap
19. Lyndsay O’Donnell (University of Worcester Warriors Women) – 16 caps
20. Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 8 caps
21. Sarah Law (Sale Sharks) – 52 caps
22. Evie Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 3 caps
23. Shona Campbell (University of Edinburgh) – 7 caps

