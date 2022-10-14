Women’s Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for crunch game with Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson has made two changes to the starting XV for the must-win game against Australia at the Rugby World Cup.

Rachel McLachlan will start at openside flanker, and Emma Orr at centre, as they return from injury to replace Megan Gaffney and Louise McMillan in Whangarei.

Inverness’ Jade Konkel-Roberts, Caity Mattinson and Helen Nelson have kept their place after the 18-15 defeat to Wales, while Aberdeen’s Sarah Bonar and Ellon’s Emma Wassell have also been named in the starting XV.

Scotland must beat Australia to keep their hopes of progressing in the major competition alive, as the top-two teams from each pool progresses to the knock-outs.

The match starts at 3am on Saturday and is live on ITV.

Against Australia, Lana Skeldon will pack down alongside an unchanged prop pairing of Molly Wright and Christine Belisle.

North-east duo Wassell and Bonar will link-up in the second-row, while Rachel Malcolm, McLachlan and Konkel-Roberts are named in the back-row.

Mattinson and Nelson will pull the strings in their half-back partnership, while Lisa Thomson partners Orr in midfield.

The back-three sees Chloe Rollie continue at full-back, with Hannah Smith and Rhona Lloyd lining up on the wing.

Australia, who are ranked three places above Scotland in 10th in the world, were beaten 41-17 by New Zealand in their opening game last week.

Following the Australia game, Scotland play the tournament’s hosts and current world champions, New Zealand in their final Pool A game.

Head coach Easson said: “We haven’t faced Australia before so it’s going to be a different contest to last weekend.

“With a six-day turnaround, we’ve had a greater focus on analysis than usual and it’s been important that the players recover and reset ahead of this Saturday.

“It’s great to have Rachel McLachlan and Emma Orr available for selection again.

“Australia have an abrasive back-row and we know that Rachel brings physicality to her game, while Emma really impressed us throughout the Women’s Six Nations after making her debut earlier this year.

“It was excellent to see some travelling support here in Whangarei last weekend and I know that the support from back home has also been outstanding.”

Scotland team to face Australia

5. Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs) – 51 caps

14. Rhona Lloyd (Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais) – 40 caps

13. Emma Orr (Biggar) – 4 caps

12. Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks) – 47 caps

11. Hannah Smith (Watsonians) – 35 caps

10. Helen Nelson VICE-CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning) – 44 caps

9. Caity Mattinson (University of Worcester Warriors Women) – 7 caps

1. Molly Wright (Sale Sharks) – 16 caps

2. Lana Skeldon (University of Worcester Warriors Women) – 55 caps

3. Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning) – 19 caps

4. Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning) – 58 caps

5. Sarah Bonar (Harlequins) – 32 caps

6. Rachel Malcolm CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning) – 31 caps

7. Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks) – 29 caps

8. Jade Konkel (Harlequins) – 54 caps

Replacements

16. Jodie Rettie (Saracens) – 18 caps

17. Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning) – 19 caps

18. Elliann Clarke (University of Edinburgh) – 1 cap

19. Lyndsay O’Donnell (University of Worcester Warriors Women) – 16 caps

20. Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 8 caps

21. Sarah Law (Sale Sharks) – 52 caps

22. Evie Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 3 caps

23. Shona Campbell (University of Edinburgh) – 7 caps