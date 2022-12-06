Highland Rugby Club blown away by success of newly-created women’s team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Rugby Club are considering entering their newly-created senior women’s team into an SRU league next season.

The Inverness outfit began holding training sessions for players of all ages and abilities during the summer.

There was previously no avenue for women to play rugby at the club beyond under-18s level.

Co-ordinated by head coach Brian Crush, numbers have continually risen, with more than 20 women now regularly involved in training sessions on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Having since become part of the SRU’s Aspiring League, Highland have taken part in tournaments at Garioch, Moray and Mackie.

On Sunday, Highland will host their first tournament at Canal Park, where they hope to welcome sides from Turriff, Mackie, Moray, Lochaber and Skye.

Teams from further afield in Scotland, such as Broughton and Ayr, have also shown an interest in staging friendly matches with Highland.

Crush is thrilled with the interest the newly-created team have already managed to generate.

He said: “The pick up has been tremendous.

“There is obviously a strong appetite for it, which has been really positive.

“The SRU gave us an avenue by creating an Aspiring League. It was an avenue for clubs that had just newly started, or were keen to develop the women’s game.

“Rather than the commitment level of playing week-in, week-out we play one fixture a month at the moment.

“The format is that everybody is invited, and if there are enough players we will make sides of 15, if not we play slightly shorter.

“As it has progressed, certainly from a Highland point of view, we have got the numbers.

“It has been very positive and worked really well for us.”

Competitive rugby a possibility in future

The bulk of players within the Highland women’s setup had no prior experience of playing rugby.

Such has been the success of the side, Crush is keen to explore the possibility of entering a side into one of the SRU’s regional or national women’s leagues next year.

Other clubs from across the north, such as Inverness Craig Dunain and Caithness Krakens, play in Caledonia North 1.

Crush added: “At Highland we have had girls rugby for a number of years now. It had been quite frustrating we never had an avenue for them to go into.

“We now have that for our under-18s, and they can now see a clear line of sight.

“They were our initial thoughts when we started with a small bunch, but it really has grown.

“I would say 95%, maybe even slightly more, had never played before. It was a steep learning curve for them, but with their enthusiasm and commitment it has exploded.

“In recent weeks the numbers have really taken off, which has helped as it can be challenging if you are slogging it out with just a few. But it keeps snowballing.

“It really is up to the team in how they want to progress. But given the success in terms of numbers, and their own development in such a short space of time, I think the ladies would potentially be looking at leagues and cup runs for next season.

“If our numbers continue to grow and the appetite is there, entering a regional or national league would be the next step.”

‘Women’s team is helping bring club together’

Among the players is Fiona Hogg, who works as the physio for the senior men’s side.

Hogg had no experience of playing rugby prior to this summer, but was keen to take up the opportunity to get involved.

She feels the creation of a senior women’s side has already had a major impact at the club.

Hogg said: “I think we have over 20 players confirmed for this weekend’s tournament.

“In terms of exponential growth it has gone so well. I think it’s testament to Brian Crush’s influence, as he’s such a good coach and sets a really good culture.

“The club are so supportive and excited by what we are creating.

“It’s a whole new lease of life for the likes of myself and some of the other players.

“Everyone is learning and supporting each other.

“I think the women’s team is helping to bring the club together. Quite a few of the players’ partners play in the men’s team. I am the physio for the men’s team but there are other people totally unconnected to the club as well.”