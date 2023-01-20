Rugby: Ellon hoping for favours as Caley Division One hits final stretch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon’s prospects of hunting down Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline look remote with only a couple of games left to play.

The Fifers have games against the two bottom sides, while the Aberdeenshire side have three games to play, including a tricky test at home to Grangemouth Stags who have already beaten them this season.

The run-in to the title continues on Saturday with Ellon at home to Hillfoots, while the McKane Park side also enjoy home advantage against winless Aberdeen Wanderers.

Six points separate the two top sides.

All to play for in Caley 2 North

The title race in Caley 2 North is much tighter where 2nd Highland are only two points clear of Moray who have a game in hand of the Inverness outfit.

Both contenders are at home tomorrow with Highland hosting Ross Sutherland and Moray welcoming Mackie.

Elsewhere in the division, the basement battle between 2nd Aberdeen Grammar and Banff could determine who ends up in the bottom slot.

The highest scoring game of the afternoon could be at RAF Lossiemouth where 2nd Gordonians are the visitors.

Shetland kick off at 12.30pm in their home game with North Police Scotland.

In Caley 3 North, Deeside meet Fraserburgh at Banchory, Dyce play 2nd Aberdeenshire and Turriff are at home against Stornoway.