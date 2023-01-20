Rugby: Ellon hoping for favours as Caley Division One hits final stretch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Ellon hoping for favours as Caley Division One hits final stretch

By Jack Nixon
January 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 8:00 am
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock

Ellon’s prospects of hunting down Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline look remote with only a couple of games left to play.

The Fifers have games against the two bottom sides, while the Aberdeenshire side have three games to play, including a tricky test at home to Grangemouth Stags who have already beaten them this season.

The run-in to the title continues on Saturday with Ellon at home to Hillfoots, while the McKane Park side also enjoy home advantage against winless Aberdeen Wanderers.

Six points separate the two top sides.

All to play for in Caley 2 North

The title race in Caley 2 North is much tighter where 2nd Highland are only two points clear of Moray who have a game in hand of the Inverness outfit.

Both contenders are at home tomorrow with Highland hosting Ross Sutherland and Moray welcoming Mackie.

Elsewhere in the division, the basement battle between 2nd Aberdeen Grammar and Banff could determine who ends up in the bottom slot.

The highest scoring game of the afternoon could be at RAF Lossiemouth where 2nd Gordonians are the visitors.

Shetland kick off at 12.30pm in their home game with North Police Scotland.

In Caley 3 North, Deeside meet Fraserburgh at Banchory, Dyce play 2nd Aberdeenshire and Turriff are at home against Stornoway.

Scotland wing Rufus McLean suspended by club after admitting domestic abuse charge

