Gordonians putting in the extra yards to stay in shape for promotion push

Gordonians tighthead prop Tom Williams insists he and his team-mates are putting in the extra work to ensure they do not lose their competitive edge.

The GoGos have only played three games since the start of December with their home game against Strathmore last week their fourth postponement in the last seven matches.

As a result of their sporadic fixture list head coach Jim Greenwood and his coaching staff have been putting the players through a more intensive workout in training to ensure they are ready for duty.

Williams said: “It has been a bit stop-start so far this year and it won’t get any better as the Six Nations is due to start.

“It is frustrating but when the weather is resulting in games being postponed and internationals are being played what can you do?

“We’ve had much more intensity in our training due to the fact we haven’t been playing and we recognise we need to be sharper.

“But clearly there is no substitute for 80 minutes of competitive rugby every Saturday.”

‘We’re ready to grind out results’

Williams believes the disruption has impacted the National 3 league leaders but he insists his club remains focused on achieving their aim of promotion back to National 2 this season.

He said: “December was a disrupted month and I think the long break has led to us losing a little bit of rhythm.

“January and February historically are always tough too. It’s stop-start, the pitches are wetter, heavier and in some cases shorter.

“There are lots of challenges which come your way but all you can do is dig in.

“We’re at the stage of the season where sometimes you just have to grind out results and we’re ready to do that.”

GoGos ready for Perthshire trip

Gordonians return to action tomorrow when they travel to Perthshire for what will be their final game until February 18 due to the Six Nations.

Williams said: “Perthshire will be tough as every away game has been.

“It’s always difficult on the road but we’ve got a really good squad available for this weekend and we’ll go there confident we can pick up another five points.

“We’re in a good place. We feel we’ve been a little sluggish in the second half of the season but two wins and five points from both is all you can ask for.

“We’re still in a good position in the league but we’re taking nothing for granted. We have to go out do a job every game.”