Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One title

By Jack Nixon
February 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 8:02 am
Dunfermline will be one win from landing the Caley Division One title, and the one promotion place on offer, should they beat struggling Hillfoots on Saturday.

That would leave second-placed Ellon needing a big favour from Aberdeen Wanderers to overhaul the Fifers.

Dunfermline would only need to beat the winless Wanderers to confirm their promotion to National League Three. Ellon have no game.

Elsewhere in the top Caley league, Aberdeenshire host Caithness, while Aberdeen Wanderers face a daunting trip to Grangemouth but boosted by their heroic effort last week away to Caithness when they travelled with only 14 players.

But the real tensions of the afternoon will be in Caley 2 North where Moray will be bidding to confirm their top billing after taking over from Highland 2nds last week.

Moray have home advantage against Shetland, while Highland have to travel to Rubislaw to play their Aberdeen Grammar counterparts who have yet to win this term.

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland fans’ optimism for Six Nations 2023 is contrary to the evidence

Mackie can go third at home to Ross Sutherland at the expense of RAF Lossiemouth who are not in action, while Gordonians 2nds can build on their fine 48-35 win last week which relegated Highland 2nds to second place.

The Countesswells outfit have scored a remarkable 462 points, and will be seeking to add to the tally against lowly Banff who have conceded 450 points in their 13 games played to date.

In Caley 3 North, Caithness meet Stornoway in the northern section, while Fraserburgh host a game with Aberdeenshire 2nds in the southern section.

