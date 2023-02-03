Paul Paxton finds love of rugby again at Aberdeen Grammar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Paxton finds love of rugby again at Aberdeen Grammar

By Jamie Durent
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am
Paul Paxton in action for Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Paul Paxton in action for Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Paul Paxton has rediscovered his love for rugby, even if it has been a difficult season for Aberdeen Grammar.

Paxton restarted his rugby career with Grammar this season, after taking a hiatus from the game.

He was a prospect in the Scottish Rugby system, having played at Aberdeenshire, Huntly and Ellon, before relocating to Amsterdam.

But with a more amenable work-life balance in 2022, Paxton found himself looking to get back into rugby and the move to Grammar has reignited his passion.

“I took a couple of years out – my last playing season was 2018 and I was over in Amsterdam,” he said. “My first port of call was to get back to fitness and I’m still on that journey.

“I started off in the twos to get the legs back and that’s me in the ones for a few games, settling in at inside centre.

“I fell out of love with the game slightly. I was in the pathways system with Scotland and regional squads; the pressure with that, mixed with starting to get a work life together, I fell out of love with rugby.

“The break really helped me get the love back into it. I’m enjoying rugby more than I ever have.

“I work a lot but I can fit rugby in fine. It’s a much healthier way to be at the moment. I’ve only missed one or two sessions all seasons, for extenuating circumstances, so it’s been totally fine.”

Paul Paxton in action for Aberdeenshire in 2016. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Paul Paxton in action for Aberdeenshire in 2016. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Results on the field have not gone to plan, though. For the second successive season Grammar find themselves in a relegation battle, with just two wins to their name.

They have lost their last seven games, dating back to the win over Dundee at the end of October.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” added Paxton. “In some games I don’t think the scoreboard has reflected the performance.

“The Melrose game two weeks ago, they scored three tries in 10 minutes. We were beating them and they came back.

“We have fallen off slightly but we’ve had some cracking performances. The scoreboard hasn’t always reflected that, which is a shame.”

Grammar have lost to tomorrow’s Scottish Cup opponents Stirling County twice this season, including an agonising one-point loss at Rubislaw in September.

“The cup takes the pressure off a wee bit,” said Paxton. “You can go out, have some fun and play some rugby.

“They beat us by one at Rubislaw and that was unfortunate. We definitely should have had that one. We went down there for our away fixture and the game got away from us, even though we were dominant for a good portion of the game.

“We’ve got a gameplan and we need to go out and execute that. But we also need the enjoyment factor and really give it to them, with less pressure on us.”

