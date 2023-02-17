Donald Kennedy says Aberdeen Grammar cannot be distracted by relegation picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Donald Kennedy says Aberdeen Grammar cannot be distracted by relegation picture

By Jamie Durent
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 1:02 pm
Aberdeen Grammar scrum-half Donald Kennedy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar scrum-half Donald Kennedy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar cannot afford to get caught up in thinking about relegation, says Donald Kennedy.

For the second season running Grammar are in a battle against the drop, with five games to go in National One.

Grammar are 17 points adrift of safety with a possible 25 left to play for. They are on the road this weekend against one of the two sides they have beaten this season, Stewart’s Melville.

It has been tough going for the Rubislaw outfit this season and if they are going to stage a late escape, the time to make a move would be now.

But for Kennedy and Grammar, there cannot be too much attention on what might happen at the end of the season.

Donald Kennedy in action for Aberdeen Grammar against Ayr. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Donald Kennedy in action for Aberdeen Grammar against Ayr. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

One game at a time

“We’re trying not to get caught up in the bigger picture and all the chat about us potentially going down,” he said.

“We’ll prepare for each game as best we can. It’s the best way to deal with it.

“You’re never going to get over that hurdle if you keep thinking about what’s going to happen if we don’t win.

“It’s an old cliché but it needs to be one game at a time. It’s a frustrating position to be in and while the Stew Mel game might get talked up because it’s the bottom two, we’re just preparing as if it’s a normal game.”

While performances have been promising at times, Grammar have often found it difficult to string together 80-minutes displays to bring home the points.

“We’ve taken a lot of positives, especially the Stirling cup game and a couple of games against Melrose,” added Kennedy.

Rediscovered rugby passion

“A win would do us brilliantly and create a real buzz. But we’ll deal with that when it comes to it.”

Kennedy is in his first season back in rugby since 2020. He grew up in Dumfries and has spent time playing in Gloucester and in Edinburgh for Watsonians and Musselburgh.

He moved up to the north-east for work – he teaches at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven – and has found his enjoyment for rugby again.

“It was quite an easy transition because a lot of my mates that I went to university with ended up getting jobs up here,” said Kennedy.

Aberdeen Grammar were victorious in their previous meeting with Stewart’s Melville. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“You make pals easily playing rugby. It’s a good part of the country and I definitely enjoy it.

“I hadn’t played for a couple of years and potentially wasn’t going to bother coming back to it. A lot of boys I know have decided their rugby career is done.

“But I came down over the summer and played a bit of touch (rugby) and you just fall back in love with the game. It’s so much fun.

“My focus this year has just been to play and enjoy it as much as I can. Performances maybe haven’t gone our way and you can get bogged down in that. But I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland aiming to move up to fourth spot in National One with triumph in…
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris
Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game.
Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Scotland 35 Wales 7: Second half romp has Scotland two-from-two with a record win…
The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented