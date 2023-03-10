Rugby: North sides target big wins in end-of-season Caley races

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon will leap-frog Caley Division 1 leaders Dunfermline should they beat struggling Hillfoots at the Meadows on Saturday – but they will have to wait two weeks for the outcome of the Dunfermline versus Aberdeen Wanderers clash to find out if they have won the league.

There will also be a waiting game in Caley 2 North, as neither of the top-two teams, Moray and Highland 2nds are in action, leaving the main focus in the division on the third-place battle between Mackie and Gordonians 2nds at Stonehaven.

Mackie will be strong favourites to claim third place, but are sure to find the high-scoring Countesswells side a handful, ensuring an entertaining game is in prospect.

Elsewhere in the same division, North Police Scotland host Ross Sutherland, who by their own high standards have had a disappointing season and will be keen to make amends against the boys in blue – who they have already beaten at Invergordon earlier in the campaign.

RAF Lossiemouth will want to get the bad taste of their Caledonian North Cup Final defeat at the hands of Kinloss Eagles last week out of their system and make visitors Shetland pay for it.

In the play-offs for the National 3 North title, Deeside meet Kinloss Eagles at Banchory, and Dyce host Garioch, who will be bidding to keep their unbeaten record going. Highland 3rds entertain Stornaway.

The bottom sides from the north and south sections also have their play-offs – with Aberdeen University Medics at home to Fraserburgh at Kings College, and Inverness Craig Dunain taking on Turriff in Inverness. Both of the latter sides won their opening games last week, so there will be much to play for.