Gordonians claim National League Three title in style with emphatic win against Strathmore

The Countesswells side will play in National League Two next season.

By Jack Nixon
Gordonians celebrating winning the league. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians celebrating winning the league. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gordonians were promoted from National League Three with a flourish thanks to  a 67-19 win against Strathmore.

The Countesswells side will move up to National League Two next season where they will meet city rivals Aberdeen Grammar following their relegation from National League One.

The win was not initially achieved easily, as the Countesswells side failed to hit the ground running, falling 12 points behind in the opening 15 minutes before composing themselves to take control in a thoroughly emphatic manner to the delight of assistant coach Ryan Morrice.

He said: “We got off to a bad start, conceding two early tries, but quickly asserted ourselves with a comprehensive team performance which yielded 11 touchdowns, six of which were converted.

“We can now look forward with some confidence to playing in a league we played in last year.

“In the meantime we need to focus on further development and recruitment if we are compete with teams we lost to last season.”

Celebration time for Gordonians. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gordonians president Matthew Brechin, who also plays in the front row of the Gordonians scrum, was also upbeat  about the future.

He said: “Seventeen wins out of 18 games and the prospect of two more to come is awesome but we’re not going to get carried away.

“Next season will be all about consolidating our position, while recruiting to replace some of the players we will lose at the end of this term.

“We will enjoy our evening and look forward to meeting Aberdeen Grammar twice next season.”

Among the players who will be hanging up his boots is front rower Tom Williams who has in his 12 years at the Aberdeen club has scored more tries than any prop in the history of the club, including three years when he touched down a remarkable 23 times.

Williams said: “It’s been a wonderful journey at a great club.

“The only disappointment was being relegated last season.

“I wish them all the luck in the world next season.”

Gordonians have won 17 out of 18 games this season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

After a shaky start, Gordonians regrouped, turning in a solid, organised team performance, orchestrated by stand off Calum Busby who scored the first try to set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

With No 8 Finlay Lennox driving on his lively pack there was no place to hide for the beleaguered Angus team.

From trailing 12-0, Gordonians moved 22-12 up the interval to surge to 67-12 before Strathmore gained a last gasp consolation converted try.

Winger Ross Birnie enjoyed a good afternoon with the boot, converting six of the 11 tries in the difficult windy conditions.

The other home try scorers were Ross Findlay (3), Ben Morrice (3), Lennox, Birnie, Williams, and William Simmers.

Gordonians now have a game at home against Murrayfield Wanderers before an away trip to Orkney in which to add to the astonishing 877 points scored to date.

