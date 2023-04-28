Gordonians president hoping for Granite city rugby renaissance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians president Matthew Brechin hopes both his club and city rivals Aberdeen Grammar can fly the flag for north-east rugby next season.

A Granite City derby will be on the cards in the next campaign following Gordonians’ National League Three title win last weekend.

Promotion for the GoGos means they will be in National Two along with Grammar, who have been relegated from National One.

There will be no Aberdeen clubs in the top two divisions of the club game but Brechin hopes both clubs can lead the push to change that in the next campaign.

He said: “It will be good to get our teeth into a city derby. It’s good for competition in the city and they’re a good bunch of guys at Grammar so I’m expecting it to be spicy but also fun.

“Hopefully both teams can do something for north-east rugby and really compete at the top end of the league.”

GoGos going into the summer with a spring in their step

Gordonians secure the title with two games to spare and Brechin believes his club is in rude health heading into the summer.

He said: “The boys have stepped up and really proved we are good enough to be in the league above and shouldn’t have been in the position we were last year.

“We’ve demonstrated we are a good side and now the challenge is to keep progressing as a club.

“We are breeding a place where people enjoy their rugby and I’m a firm believer if you enjoy your rugby you tend to play better.

“But we’ve had some new faces at training already and interest from others in joining.

“That’s what rugby is like at our level every year but if you are having success it always help with attempts to grow the player base.

“Our second XV did well by consolidating their league. We don’t know if we will be Caley 1 or 2 we’ll be in until the final results are in. We’re right on the line with that one.

“We’ve got a good bunch of guys who enjoy it, our coaches all want to grow the game, so we’re in a good place heading into the summer and hopefully we can breed further success next year.”

Final Countesswells run-out for Tom Williams

The champions play their final home game tomorrow against Murrayfield Wanderers and Brechin insists the club is eager to finish the season on a high.

He said: “To play the way we have this year has been great to watch.

“The boys have done really well but we can hopefully still push on in the last two games.

“Discussions are ongoing about how things are going to work next year and we’ll lose some players due to them finishing university or moving to different jobs.

“Tom Williams is finishing up and I’m probably finishing too. I only really helped out this season but I think I’ll hang up my boots unless it is an extreme emergency.”

Kinloss Eagles chase points for promotion from Caley 3 North

In the Caledonian Leagues Kinloss Eagles will be promoted from Caley 3 North on Saturday if they beat Deeside in Banchory with a try bonus point.

The Eagles trail leaders Garioch by five points but the Inverurie side have completed their five games in the Caley 3 North play-off (top section).

Should the army team slip-up this weekend they have one game left to play – away to Stornoway – to try to overtake Garioch.

The game at Woodend in Banchory will also serve as a warm up for Kinloss’ National Bowl final next week at Murrayfield where they meet Panmure.

Head coach Mike Lawton said: “It’s just great to be in with having the opportunity of winning a double at this stage in the season.

“Normally we would be playing meaningless games but this year we are geared up for a grandstand finish. It’s most exciting.”

In the other game in the section, Highland 3s are at home to Stornoway.

In the only game being played in Caley 2 North, North Police Scotland host Ross Sutherland.