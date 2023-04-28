Gordonians president hoping for Granite city rugby renaissance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Gordonians president hoping for Granite city rugby renaissance

Derbies on the agenda as Gordonians and Grammar square off in National League Two.

By Paul Third
Gordonians celebrated winning the league last weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians celebrated winning the league last weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gordonians president Matthew Brechin hopes both his club and city rivals Aberdeen Grammar can fly the flag for north-east rugby next season.

A Granite City derby will be on the cards in the next campaign following Gordonians’ National League Three title win last weekend.

Promotion for the GoGos means they will be in National Two along with Grammar, who have been relegated from National One.

There will be no Aberdeen clubs in the top two divisions of the club game but Brechin hopes both clubs can lead the push to change that in the next campaign.

He said: “It will be good to get our teeth into a city derby. It’s good for competition in the city and they’re a good bunch of guys at Grammar so I’m expecting it to be spicy but also fun.

“Hopefully both teams can do something for north-east rugby and really compete at the top end of the league.”

GoGos going into the summer with a spring in their step

Gordonians secure the title with two games to spare and Brechin believes his club is in rude health heading into the summer.

He said: “The boys have stepped up and really proved we are good enough to be in the league above and shouldn’t have been in the position we were last year.

“We’ve demonstrated we are a good side and now the challenge is to keep progressing as a club.

“We are breeding a place where people enjoy their rugby and I’m a firm believer if you enjoy your rugby you tend to play better.

“But we’ve had some new faces at training already and interest from others in joining.

“That’s what rugby is like at our level every year but if you are having success it always help with attempts to grow the player base.

“Our second XV did well by consolidating their league. We don’t know if we will be Caley 1 or 2 we’ll be in until the final results are in. We’re right on the line with that one.

“We’ve got a good bunch of guys who enjoy it, our coaches all want to grow the game, so we’re in a good place heading into the summer and hopefully we can breed further success next year.”

Final Countesswells run-out for Tom Williams

Tom Williams of Gordonians.

The champions play their final home game tomorrow against Murrayfield Wanderers and Brechin insists the club is eager to finish the season on a high.

He said: “To play the way we have this year has been great to watch.

“The boys have done really well but we can hopefully still push on in the last two games.

“Discussions are ongoing about how things are going to work next year and we’ll lose some players due to them finishing university or moving to different jobs.

“Tom Williams is finishing up and I’m probably finishing too. I only really helped out this season but I think I’ll hang up my boots unless it is an extreme emergency.”

Kinloss Eagles chase points for promotion from Caley 3 North

In the Caledonian Leagues Kinloss Eagles will be promoted from Caley 3 North on Saturday if they beat Deeside in Banchory with a try bonus point.

The Eagles trail leaders Garioch by five points but the Inverurie side have completed their five games in the Caley 3 North play-off (top section).

Should the army team slip-up this weekend they have one game left to play – away to Stornoway – to try to overtake Garioch.

The game at Woodend in Banchory will also serve as a warm up for Kinloss’ National Bowl final next week at Murrayfield where they meet Panmure.

Head coach Mike Lawton said: “It’s just great to be in with having the opportunity of winning a double at this stage in the season.

“Normally we would be playing meaningless games but this year we are geared up for a grandstand finish. It’s most exciting.”

In the other game in the section, Highland 3s are at home to Stornoway.

In the only game being played in Caley 2 North, North Police Scotland host Ross Sutherland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Gordonians celebrating winning the league. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians claim National League Three title in style with emphatic win against Strathmore
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar end campaign with Watsonians defeat
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Rugby: Finish line in sight as Gordonians bid to win National Three title, plus…
Aberdeen Grammar's Doug Russell. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Timing is right as Aberdeen Grammar stalwart Doug Russell calls it a day…
David McDonald of Aberdeen who has died aged 74.
David McDonald: Former Aberdeen Grammar rugby president dies
Tom Williams tries to break through for Gordonians. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rugby: Narrow defeat for Aberdeen Grammar as Gordonians edge closer to promotion
Highland were edged out by Kelso at Canal Park.
Rugby: Fifth-place finish for Highland as Kelso claim National One title in Inverness
Aberdeen lawyer and rugby union man Gordon Masson.
Death of former Scottish Rugby Union president, Aberdeen lawyer Gordon Masson
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]