Rugby: Kinloss Eagles head coach relieved to get green light for National Bowl final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinloss Eagles head coach Mike Lawton admits he is relieved his side will be able to play their National Bowl final against Panmure.

The army side will be favourites to win the all-Caledonian clash at Murrayfield tomorrow having dominated the cup and league competitions in the area.

The club announced earlier this week that their league campaign was over following “one of the worst weeks for the club at the most important time”after the league decided to cancel the club’s remaining fixtures against Stornoway and Deeside due to uncertainty over player availability.

But the Eagles have been given the green light to play this weekend’s match at Murrayfield and Lawton hopes his side can rise to the occasion.

He said: “It has been a most stressful two weeks since we beat Cumbernauld in the semi-final of the National Bowl.

“With us being unbeaten in the play-offs in Caley 3 North, it looked as though we could only have the Regional Bowl to show for all our efforts, but now we are on the brink of a cherished double.”

Strength in depth

Despite gaining permission to play tomorrow’s final, nine of the squad of 70 Lawton has selected over the season will be not available due to military business.

He said: “I still expect us to have a strong side for the Panmure game.

“It says much about our strength in depth in the squad which helped us beat RAF Lossiemouth 44-24 in the Caledonian Bowl and then seeing off Cumbernauld in the semi-final of the National Bowl.”

Panmure ply their trade in Caledonian 2 Midlands where they currently lie fourth but with no chance of overhauling leaders Carnoustie.

Lawton admitted to not knowing too much about Saturday’s opponents but said: “We will be concentrating on our open, expansive style of rugby which is well suited to artificial surface on the pitch at the Dam Health at Murrayfield.”