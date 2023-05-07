Rugby: Kinloss Eagles cruise to National Bowl victory at Murrayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Kinloss Eagles cruise to National Bowl victory at Murrayfield

The army side ran out 69-32 winners against Panmure in the final.

By Jack Nixon
Kinloss Eagles captain Dan Woodward and head coach Mike Lawton.
Kinloss Eagles captain Dan Woodward and head coach Mike Lawton.

Kinloss Eagles put all the stresses of the past two weeks behind them at Murrayfield in a 10-try extravaganza of running rugby to which Caley opponents Panmure had no answer.

From being uncertain of even being able to field a team a -eek ago the Kinloss based side cruised to a 69-32 victory in the capital.

For head coach, Mike Lawton, the victory was an opportunity to let off steam, which they did in some style at the Dam Health Stadium, ending in song, led by captain Dan Woodward.

He said: “After all the stress of last week it was a huge relief to be told the game would go ahead.

“We took that emotion into the game, starting strongly as we usually do and proud to be the only Caledonian side to win a Murrayfield final this season.”

His captain Woodward was also pleased to have produced quality rugby when it mattered, but said: “All credit to Panmure, they kept coming back at us but in winger Pita Moku, we had a match-winner. His five tries were beautifully creative.”

But while Moku was piling in the points for the high-flying Eagles, No 8 Joe McLean was providing the ammunition from the back of the scrum.

The Eagles led 34-15 at half time and despite having flanker Ratu Bosekoviti red carded for a dangerous tackle early in the second half and went on to add a further 35 points.

The Broughty Ferry side never gave up, enchancing the game with five well-taken tries of their own, though never able to match the pace of the Moray men on the flanks.

In main event of the afternoon Hawick completed a notable Scottish Cup and Premiership double, easing past Marr 31-13.

In the Women’s Plate, Oban Lorne were gutsy 31-22 losers to Grangemouth Stags.

Oban led 17-14 at half time but were never able to retain their first half fire, enabling the Stags to pull away in the second period.

Robb bows out with a win

In the meantime away from the thrills of the national finals, Orkney and Gordonians were providing their own fireworks in Kirkwall here the islanders were shock 40-22 winners against the National League Three champions.

“It was a great way to end our campaign,” said head coach Derek Robb.

The bad news for the islanders is they will be within the services of the 56-year-old next season who has decided to call time on his playing and coaching career.

“After 35 years in the game, my wife deserves to see more of me in the winter. I also have a grand daughter who demands more attention,” said Robb.

Orkney head coach Derek Robb. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson. 

For Gordonians it was a tame way to end their season in which they lost only two of their 20 games.

President Matthew Brechin conceded it had been a disappointing ending but said: “Orkney are a great credit to Caley rugby.

“We now need to look to next season in National League Two when we shall have derby games against Stirling County and Aberdeen Grammar. Notwithstanding this result it has been a great season.”

