Home Sport Rugby

Eric Strachan ready for the challenge after taking charge of Aberdeen Grammar

New head coach aiming to lead Rubislaw club back up the leagues after successive relegations.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen Grammar coach Eric Strachan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen Grammar coach Eric Strachan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Eric Strachan is relishing the challenge of leading Aberdeen Grammar’s recovery after being appointed head coach at the club.

Grammar have turned to the experienced Strachan to rebuild the club after suffering successive relegations from the Premiership to National Two.

Strachan said: “I’m aware of the situation of the last couple of years but I enjoy a challenge.

“This is the baseline and now it’s about seeing if we can push the club back up there.

“Historically there has been a strong group of players here and hopefully we can continue that.

“I haven’t seen the players or met the players yet so I wouldn’t want to make any sweeping statements as yet.

“I’d be hoping to at least finish in the top half of the table, consolidate what we’ve got and then try to push up as high a position as we can.

“Longer term there are big plans afoot and I know the club aspires to be in the top two divisions but there is some work to be done.”

Strachan no stranger to rugby in the Granite City

Eric Strachan at Rubislaw. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Strachan joins the Rubislaw outfit from Deeside, where he was director of rugby and coaching the under-18s.

He has spent the last year working in Brunei but kept involved in the game by coaching the Flying Kukris, the Gurkha regiment rugby team, leading them to victory in the national 10-a-side tournament.

He knows exactly what he is taking on in his new role at Grammar.

He said: “I’ve been around this area for a long time in terms of coaching. I’ve been coaching for 24 years in this city whether it was at Aberdeenshire, Gordonians, here at Grammar or Deeside.

“I was even at Garioch for a year when I stayed in Inverurie so I’ve seen a lot of the young players come through and coached a lot of the adult players too.

“I appreciate the standard of play at all the clubs in the city.

“I’ve coached up at Gordonians before so it’s going to be an interesting one in terms of a local derby next year. I’m looking forward to it.”

Backroom staff in place for the new campaign

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Nat Coe. Photo by Kenny Elrick
Co-head coach Nat Coe, pictured, and Greig Ryan, will remain as part of Strachan’s backroom staff. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Strachan will help put the players through their paces when they return for pre-season training at the end of June but he is pleased to have his backroom staff in place for the new campaign.

He said: “John Stewart is continuing as club manager. He’s a valuable asset.

“Greig Ryan is continuing as forwards coach, Nat Coe will continue as well which is important.

“Both those guys were constants last season and it is important for the players to have that continuation.

“My youngster Ryan Strachan is coming in as well to be a support coach. He’s starting out in his coaching journey.

“Rod Aspie is the strength and conditioning coach so he will play a very important role at the club too.”

‘Appointing Eric a huge step forward for the club’

Grammar director of rugby Kevin Burnett is delighted to have Strachan on board.

He said: “We were taken aback at the high quality of the applicants for the role but Eric was a clear standout.

“His understanding of game coaching, focus on player development and sheer enthusiasm to push Aberdeen Grammar forward will stand us in excellent stead in the season ahead.

“It is a huge step forward for the club to appoint Eric and I am personally delighted to see him take on this leading role for our club.”

