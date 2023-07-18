Rugby: Emma Wassell nearing return from serious knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Emma Wassell nearing return from serious knee injury

The Scotland international was "devastated" to miss this year's Six Nations.

By Gary Heatly
Chris O'Shea CFO of Centrica, Scottish Rugby's Emma Wassell, Chloe Rollie and Scottish Rugby's Chief Executive Mark Dodson during an SRU partnership announcement with Scottish Gas. Image: SNS.
Chris O'Shea CFO of Centrica, Scottish Rugby's Emma Wassell, Chloe Rollie and Scottish Rugby's Chief Executive Mark Dodson during an SRU partnership announcement with Scottish Gas. Image: SNS.

Ellon rugby star Emma Wassell has revealed she is “well on the way” to a return to full fitness following a serious knee injury and is “desperate” to be involved for Scotland in the landmark WXV 2 tournament in October.

From her international debut in 2014, Wassell’s name was inked into the Scotland squad for over 50 matches and, by the end of last year’s Rugby World Cup she had earned 60 caps.

Before and through that showpiece event in New Zealand the second-row, now 28, was managing a left knee issue and it turned out she had a hole in her articular cartilage.

“It wasn’t your usual knee injury, so it took a bit of time to decide what was the right course of action for it,” Wassell, who was at Murrayfield for Scottish Rugby’s Scottish Gas partnership announcement last week, explained.

“This type of injury after a graft takes time to heal, so I could not put any pressure through the knee for three months which was quite tricky.

“The good news is that I got a scan after three months and it was a positive scan in terms of my healing, so I am well on the way to recovery.

“I haven’t got an exact return to play date yet, but if everything keeps going well and goes to plan then I will be back for WXV 2.

“I was devastated to miss this year’s Six Nations, it is always hard to watch from the sidelines and although I was delighted to see us end things with two wins on the bounce, I really wanted to be out there playing.

“I have never had a long-term injury like this before and the drive and determination I feel to pull on a Scotland shirt again is there, I am desperate to do so.”

Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.

Progress being made ahead of 2025

The WXV 2 tournament that Wassell mentions is being played for the first time this year and will be in South Africa.

Scotland qualified for the second tier of WXV – World Rugby’s three-tier annual global women’s international XVs competition – thanks to finishing fourth in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations in March and April.

Fixtures are still to be finalised, but they will be taking on the likes of USA, South Africa, Japan and Samoa.

And Wassell believes Scotland can head into the event with confidence, stating:  “The girls have just beaten Italy and Ireland, we have a large batch of us contracted now and we have to really aim to take momentum from the Six Nations into WXV 2.

“We are building all of the time with everything leading to the World Cup in England in 2025.”

Meanwhile, Wassell was very pleased to see Garioch’s Megan Hyland and Highland’s Rianna Darroch in the Scotland squad for the recent Rugby Europe U18 Sevens Girls Championship in Prague.

They were in action on Saturday and Sunday and Wassell said:  “The more girls from the north of the country that are getting involved in rugby the better, it’s great to see, so a massive well done to those two young players.

“I’ll keep an eye on their progress with interest.”

