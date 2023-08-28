Boss Billy Dodds: I’ll take flak – but Caley Thistle must net vital first win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Billy Dodds: I’ll take flak – but Caley Thistle must net vital first win

Six successive competitive losses have heaped pressure on Inverness and the manager is chasing a reaction against Dunfermline this weekend.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds insists he will handle the stick – and urged his young side to cut out the mistakes and deliver the win to put smiles back on fans’ faces.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Airdrieonians dropped Inverness to the foot of the Championship, with zero points from their first three league fixtures.

Including the Viaplay Cup group stage, Inverness have now lost six successive matches and sections of the support are calling for change.

The boss bolstered his options on Monday when he signed former Scotland under-21 midfielder Max Anderson from Premiership Dundee on a season-long loan. A defender is also on the wanted list before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Dodds, who led ICT to the Scottish Cup final in June, was handed a new two-year contract in the summer and is determined to make this the season his team secure a return to the top-flight for the first time since relegation in 2017.

While this looks a tall order right now, a victory at home to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday would stop the rot ahead of their SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Arbroath the following week.

At the weekend, an own goal inside the opening minute and slack defending led to Airdrie flying into a 2-0 first-half lead.

Nathan Shaw’s reply was as close as Caley Thistle came to a comeback against their hosts, who played with 10 men for 40 minutes after a red card for Adam Frizzell.

Accepting his team have not been coping with the demands of trying to land their first league win of the season, Dodds knows criticism is flying his way.

‘I don’t care how much stick they give me. They have paid their money’

He said: “We must realise some teams don’t handle pressure well and we are a bit like that. But when we are doing well, we come on leaps and bounds.

“We are a streaky team, but we must be more consistent as we have been beaten by the odd goal every game – and we must flip it the other way.

“I said to the boys get the fans off your back and get them onside. The fans were brilliant for us at Airdrie.

“I will take the stick. The fans tried to help the team to get the equaliser. They feel it and I feel for them. I don’t care how much stick they give me. They have paid their money.

“We have to do better. We can’t expect them to travel all the way to Airdrie and give away the goals we are giving and miss the chances we are missing. It has got to happen soon.”

‘The boys are trying their best, but they’ve got to stop making mistakes’

Dodds says cannot fault his players’ efforts, but know all eyes are on the results rather than the graft as the pressure mounts.

He added: “We’re a young team and you can see the confidence is lacking. We just need something to get us started.

“We’re a good team, but we’re not getting results.

“It’s the nature of the game – it’s a results-driven business.

“The boys are trying their best, but they’ve got to stop making mistakes.

“It is sucking the life out of the fans, us (the coaching staff) and you can see that transferring on to the pitch.

“There is still a lot of fight, desire and guts in there. I am sure when we get the win, it will be the platform to build on.

“We’re bleeding and, when you bleed, it drains the confidence, but they have got to be bigger than that.

“They have got to be men. They have got to say: ‘I’m not going to make those mistakes today’.”

Nathan Shaw was the weekend scorer for ICT. Image: SNS.

More ruthless edge also required

Dodds is urging his attackers to play their part in the final third to ensure, if opponents are kept at bay, they take the the chances to put rivals away.

He said: “We must be mistake-free, keep a clean sheet and we will win the game.

“Apart from the recent 1-0 defeat at Ayr, we look capable of scoring goals.

“It is a collective thing – the mistakes are easy to see, but we still need to be more ruthless at the other end.

“We are creating quite a lot, but not taking enough chances.

“But if you make mistakes and you’re down 2-0, it puts pressure on you to get goals and then there’s desperation.

“You could see it towards the end of Saturday’s game where we are desperate to get the equaliser, but we are doing daft things, while trying to score. One bit of quality might have done it.”

