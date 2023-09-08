Orkney boss encouraged by opening day success; Grammar and Gordonians target first wins of the season

Orkney go into their first National Three home league match of the campaign tomorrow looking to build on a positive opening result.

Six days ago the Kirkwall men travelled to Glasgow to get their competitive season under way and they returned north with a 32-26 bonus point win over West of Scotland under their belts.

This weekend Howe of Fife, who themselves secured a 36-31 bonus point triumph over Hamilton Bulls last time out, are the visitors to Orkney and the hosts are keen to put in another solid performance.

Team manager Garry Coltherd said: “The boys did well down at West.

“We had a few chances in the first half and just couldn’t take them, but things started to stick in the second half while the fitness of the team also showed up well.

“Five points on the road is always a pleasing thing and it gives the guys a good base to build from moving forwards.

“There were perhaps a few too many missed tackles throughout the game and that is something the boys have been working on in training this week and they are looking forward to the Howe of Fife game.”

Centre Craig Slater is set to return for this weekend’s outing while second-row/back-row Alex Kansour is back from injury and will come into contention.

The team this season is being coached by four current and ex-players in the shape of Alan Brown, Scott Rendall, Chris Guthrie and Willie Thomson and Coltherd is hoping to receive a positive message on Saturday.

When the lunchtime game is being played he will be in France for the Rugby World Cup and he will be checking his WhatsApp notifications for the result from Pickaquoy.

Looking to build on perfect start

In National One, Highland are aiming to make it two wins from two when they welcome Watsonians to Canal Park.

Highland scored 47 points versus Dundee Rugby last time out with Watsonians putting 69 past Gala, so this could be a free-flowing affair.

“We were pleased with the second half in particular last week and will look to build from there,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said.

“We love playing at home, but we know that Watsonians are an improving side and one that we are wary of. We will need a good performance here.”

Second-row Grant Jamieson has a knee injury so is missing out this week, but in the backs Caledonia Reds pair Rupeni Rokoduguni and Adriu Muritoki are set to return.

In National Two, both Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar are looking for their first wins.

After a 27-17 loss to Peebles, Gordonians are at home to Kirkcaldy who also lost out on the opening day and head coach Ryan Morrice said: “The boys are positive heading into this weekend.

“They were frustrated not to get a win last week, but with new guys coming in they know it’ll take a bit of time while there was plenty of good stuff in there.

“Now it is just about finding that 80-minute performance and we know Kirkcaldy will bring physicality.”

Gordonians are boosted by the return of prop Rory Malcolm while Sean Mills will bring experience to the backline.

Grammar are on the road to Falkirk after their 55-24 reverse to Stirling County six days ago.

Falkirk won 31-14 at Newton Stewart in their first game and Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said: “This match away to Falkirk will be a tough assignment for the squad.

“Falkirk seem to be one of the form sides in the division and will be given full respect.

“Looking inwards, the coaching team have been working hard to put right a few basic issues from last week. We have a few changes with boys at the World Cup, but change brings opportunity.

“I fully expect a gradual lift in performance over the coming weeks as the squad settles down and starts to gel.”

In Caledonia One, Mackie will be looking to make it three wins from three in the North Conference when they host Ellon while Moray are also after a third victory.

It could be one of the games of the day as they host a Highland second XV outfit who beat Aberdeenshire 48-12 last time out.

In the women’s Premiership on Saturday, Garioch are at home to Watsonians.